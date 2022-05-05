 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No one injured Wednesday evening
Campground blaze

WATCH NOW: Firefighters respond to campground blaze near Lake James

Firefighters respond to fire at Lake James

6 lake fire damage 2.jpg

Shot of the damage a day after the fire.

 MIKE CONLEY

A dozen different fire departments and agencies responded to a structure fire  at a campground off Bear Cliff Village Drive near Lake James on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters respond to campground fire near Lake James

A dozen different fire departments and agencies responded to a structure fire that happened at a campground off Bear Cliff Village Drive near Lake James Wednesday evening. No one was injured and the incident is still under investigation.
6 lake fire damage 1.jpg

No one was injured in the Wednesday blaze.
6 lake fire screenshot.jpg

This screenshot from a drone video shot by Kevin Melton shows firefighters working to protect nearby structures. See the video at mcdowellnews.com.

At 6:47 p.m., the initial alarm went out and Hankins-North Fork Department was the lead agency responding to a report about a structure fire at the nearby campground. Marion Fire Department was dispatched to give aid to the Hankins-North Fork Volunteer Department and other fire departments arrived to assist. While they were headed to the fire, crews were updated that it was a working fire with potentially multiple structures involved and others threatened, according to Facebook.

Chief Barry Stepp with Hankins-North Fork Volunteer Fire Department told The McDowell News that the fire started in a camper that is built like a log house and it spread through the mulch to another similar camper. Some woods behind the campers also caught on fire.

Both campers were fully involved and destroyed while four other structures nearby got heat damage. In addition, three golf carts were burned and a utility terrain vehicle received some damage, Stepp added.

Firefighters were able to save the structures that got heat damage. No one was injured by the blaze. A dozen fire departments and agencies from McDowell and Burke counties responded to this incident.

Along with Hankins-North Fork, there were fire departments from Marion, Sugar Hill-Montford Cove, Pleasant Gardens, Woodlawn-Sevier, Nebo, Old Fort, North Cove, Longtown, West End as well as Rescue Station 97 and McDowell EMS.

As of Thursday morning, fire crews were still working to determine the cause of the blaze.

“It is undetermined at this time,” said Stepp. “It is still under investigation.”

