Update: 12 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

On Monday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 12 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest report means McDowell now has a total number of 5,025 positive cases. There have been 43,598 tests conducted, 38,529 negative results and 44 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 61 individuals in quarantine, 4,887 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 11.7%, according to a news release.

The spread of COVID-19 continues to impact our community. Please continue to practice social distancing, wear your mask when around others and wash your hands often.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the McDowell County Health Department will no longer be offered each week due to decreasing demand. If you need a COVID-19 test, you are encouraged to call your primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.

Upcoming Vaccine Clinic (No Appointment Needed): Friday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.