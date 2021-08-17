Tornado warning in McDowell. Radar detects rotation in storm.

The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a

* Tornado Warning for... Northeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina... Northeastern Mitchell County in western North Carolina... Avery County in western North Carolina... Northwestern Burke County in western North Carolina...

* Until 500 PM EDT.

* At 407 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles east of Spruce Pine, or 4 miles southeast of Linville Falls, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near... Linville Falls and Crossnore around 420 PM EDT. Newland, B.R. Parkway-Linville Falls To Grandfather and Grandfather Mountain State Park around 430 PM EDT. Elk Park, Sugar Mountain, Beech Mountain In Avery County and Banner Elk around 440 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this dangerous thunderstorm include Ingalls, Minneapolis, Altamont, Pineola and Ashford.

* AFFECTED AREAS: AVERY, NC ... BURKE, NC ... MCDOWELL, NC ... MITCHELL, NC

Instructions:

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred.