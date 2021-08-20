Thursday’s storm causes downed trees, fire from lightning strike in McDowell

Late Thursday afternoon, McDowell County was hit by a severe thunderstorm that in some ways was worse than what happened locally on Tuesday from Tropical Storm Fred.
From around 5 to 5:30 p.m., a thunderstorm moved into McDowell with lightning, strong winds and heavy rain. Chief Ray McDaniel of the Marion Fire Department said Thursday’s storm was more intense than the one on Tuesday and in a shorter period of time.
There were multiple lightning strikes downtown. At 343 South Garden St., lightning hit a propone gas line that was underground. It ignited the gas and the propane gas fire burned the side of a house. No one was injured and no one had to leave the house. The only problem was the occupants could not use their gas range but that has probably been fixed by now, said McDaniel Friday morning.
The storm did even more damage on Old No. 10 near Lucky Street. There, a tree came down and took utility lines with it.
McDaniel said the Marion Fire Department was there before they got the call about the fire at 343 South Garden St. Crews from Duke Energy, Frontier and the state Department of Transportation were on the scene on Old No. 10 working to fix the downed power lines and restore service to customers. The downed tree also brushed up against Cross Mill Church of God. No major damage occurred and no one was injured, according to authorities.
Emergency Services Director William Kehler said there were several wind damage reports on Thursday. Several reports of minor flooding and small mudslides happened in southern McDowell County. No injuries or fatalities occurred during this storm, said Kehler.
McDaniel added he heard about downed trees at the Big Lynn Lodge in Little Switzerland.