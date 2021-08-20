Thursday’s storm causes downed trees, fire from lightning strike in McDowell

Late Thursday afternoon, McDowell County was hit by a severe thunderstorm that in some ways was worse than what happened locally on Tuesday from Tropical Storm Fred.

From around 5 to 5:30 p.m., a thunderstorm moved into McDowell with lightning, strong winds and heavy rain. Chief Ray McDaniel of the Marion Fire Department said Thursday’s storm was more intense than the one on Tuesday and in a shorter period of time.

There were multiple lightning strikes downtown. At 343 South Garden St., lightning hit a propone gas line that was underground. It ignited the gas and the propane gas fire burned the side of a house. No one was injured and no one had to leave the house. The only problem was the occupants could not use their gas range but that has probably been fixed by now, said McDaniel Friday morning.

The storm did even more damage on Old No. 10 near Lucky Street. There, a tree came down and took utility lines with it.