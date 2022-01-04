Suspect charged with murder following shooting in Marion

A suspect has been charged with murder after an overnight investigation by law enforcement authorities.

On Monday at approximately 7:44 p.m., Marion police officers responded to a disturbance on Park Avenue near Cardinal Lane.

Officers arrived at 153 Park Ave. to a chaotic scene and found one victim identified as Ethan Dakota Troutman, 20, of Marion, lying on Park Avenue, with a single gunshot wound to the torso. A short time later, Troutman was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries, according to a news release.

A preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that the victim went to 153 Park Ave. as a passenger in a 2006 Hummer sport utility vehicle. It is suspected that the purpose of the visit was to collect money that was owed to him by person at 153 Park Ave., police said.

Also riding in the Hummer was the driver identified as Bobby Landon Thomas Jr., 20, of Nebo and a front seat passenger, Bradley Franklin Metcalf, 19, also of Nebo. Witness statements say that the victim left the vehicle and went to the front of the residence. Once at the front of the residence, contact was made between the individual who owed money and Troutman, and an altercation ensued, according to the news release.