Support cancer patients by donating blood in McDowell. Here are local drives for September
Support cancer patients by donating blood in McDowell. Here are local drives for September

Cancer patients may need blood products during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.

More than 1.7 million new cases of cancer are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. this year, according to the American Cancer Society. Donated blood is a lifesaving gift most healthy people can give. The community is encouraged to donate blood with the American Red Cross on any of the following dates to help those with cancer and many others who need blood:

• Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

 2- 6:30 p.m.

 Grace Community Church Sanctuary

 5182 US Hwy 70 W, Marion, NC 28752

• Tuesday, Sept.7, 2021

 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

 Autumn Care /Bus/Parking Lot

1264 Airport Rd, Marion, NC 28752

• Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021

 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Marion Community Building

 191 N Main St, Marion, NC 28752

• Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

 10 .m. – 2:30 p.m.

McDowell Tech Community College

Mo William Harold Smith Building / Classroom 313

54 College Dr, Marion, NC 28752

• Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

 WNC Bigfoot Festival /ARC Bus

 39 N Garden St, Marion, NC 28752

• Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

Noon – 5 p.m.

o Lowe’s 1922 Marion

 ARC Bus

 480 US Hwy 70 W, Marion, NC 28752

To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

