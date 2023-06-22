In anticipation of the summer grow season, Marion Tailgate Market announces its Summer Celebration.
The Marion Tailgate Market is kicking off its Summer Celebration starting Saturday. With the announcement comes new summer produce, locally made crafts, and complimentary sauces, baked goods and meats from local food producers.
“The summer grow season means new types of produce, summer fruits and vegetables for local farmers,” said Grace Fitzgerald, Marion Tailgate Market manager. “We feel the best way we can lift up local farmers is to celebrate all the foods they plan to bring to market this season.”
She said as the 2023 season for the market continues, they will host more live music, cooking demonstrations and other community-focused opportunities for attendees.
Foothills Food Hub will have a booth present selling greens, vegetables and produce at market price. This money directly supports local farmers and food systems in McDowell. Additionally, announcements regarding new farmers and food producers are released weekly on the Marion Tailgate Market’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/mariontailgatemarket/).
Attendees can expect new selections of produce, berries, fruits and staple items for fresh kitchen recipes, as well as spotlight foods from returning vendors. EBT/SNAP benefits accepted and doubled through the Freshbucks Program sponsored by McDowell Local Food Advisory Council (McDowell LFAC).
If you are interested in vending as a crafter, food producer, or farmer, please reach out to Grace Fitzgerald, community project manager for the Marion Tailgate Market at grace@foothillsfoodhub.org.
2023 season hours
Tuesdays, 3-6 p.m. through June
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May through October
(No tailgate market due to city events on Sept. 16 and Oct. 14)
Check the Marion Tailgate Market Facebook page for new vendor announcements and updates on food trucks, musicians, and special guests at www.facebook.com/mariontailgatemarket.
The following vendors are scheduled to be at the market this season:
Cactus Rainbow
Richie Valentine (The Bigfoot Troubadour)
Stockton Family Homestead
Edwards Family Farms (Saturdays)
Nikki’s Nourished by Nature
Not Wrapped Too Tight
Leisa’s Kettle Korn, LLC (Tuesdays)
Treadway-Smith Farms
Hidden Lake Homestead & Forage
Appalachian Flavor
Gloria’s Baked Goods & Crafts
N.C. Farmers of the Foothills
St. John’s Community Garden
Hendley’s Farm Honey
Sunshine Pet Bakery
Nellie’s Quilts and Aprons
Hoyle’s Son-Shine Artisan Works
Hedgerow Crafters (Tuesdays-Free range Eggs, leatherwork & leather repair, banjo pickin’)
Calvin Freeman’s produce
Mountain Made Farm
About Marion Tailgate Market
Started in 2007 in downtown Marion.
Located at 67 W. Henderson St., Marion.
Items for sale range from locally grown vegetables, seasonal produce, and artisan crafts. EBT/SNAP benefits accepted and doubled
Farmers, Food Trucks, Musicians and Food Producers interested in vending at the Tailgate Market can contact Grace@FoothillsFoodHub.Org
About Foothills Food Hub
The Foothills Food Hub is a project of the McDowell Local Food Advisory Committee (LFAC). The Foothills Food Hub is designed to integrate several food network components. The facilities will include:
Food pantry storage and packing;
Farm fresh produce wash line, cold storage and distribution;
Teaching kitchen for cooking and other classes; and
Commercial kitchen for meal preparation, value added processing and food entrepreneur development.
Visit www.facebook.com/FoothillsFoodHub/ to learn more.
About McDowell Local Food Advisory Council (LFAC)
Supporting farmers, pantries, and those most in need in McDowell County
Parent Organization of Foothills Food Hub
Fosters relationships between N.C. Farmers of the Foothills, Food Hub, Community organizations and food related organizations throughout McDowell
Sponsoring the doubling of EBT/SNAP bucks for the 2023 Marion Tailgate Market
Visit www.facebook.com/mcdowellLFAC/about/?ref=page_internal for more information.