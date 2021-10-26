Spooky! McDowell Historical Society to host Ghost Walk of Old Fort

Thanks to a $12,250 grant, the McDowell County Historical Society will hold its first ever Historical Ghost Walk of Old Fort Saturday evening, the night before Halloween.

The McDowell County Historical Society (MCHS) has received a $12,250 American Rescue Plan Humanities Operating Support Grant from North Carolina Humanities. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was signed into law by President Biden to provide additional relief for individuals and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

North Carolina Humanities recently granted pandemic response and recovery funding to 90 organizations around North Carolina to support their operational costs and restart or create new humanities programs to reconnect communities. The MCHS was one of those 90 organizations, according to a news release.

“We are grateful to be one of the organizations North Carolina Humanities selected for this grant funding,” said Patti Holda, president of the historical society. “This important funding will support our operations as we work on resuming our annual Historical Ghost Walk, our ongoing pandemic friendly ‘Geocaching for History’ activities, and possibly two educational programs postponed from 2020 with two archaeologists on two separate regional topics.”