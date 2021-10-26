Spooky! McDowell Historical Society to host Ghost Walk of Old Fort

Thanks to a $12,250 grant, the McDowell County Historical Society will hold its first ever Historical Ghost Walk of Old Fort Saturday evening, the night before Halloween.
The McDowell County Historical Society (MCHS) has received a $12,250 American Rescue Plan Humanities Operating Support Grant from North Carolina Humanities. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was signed into law by President Biden to provide additional relief for individuals and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
North Carolina Humanities recently granted pandemic response and recovery funding to 90 organizations around North Carolina to support their operational costs and restart or create new humanities programs to reconnect communities. The MCHS was one of those 90 organizations, according to a news release.
“We are grateful to be one of the organizations North Carolina Humanities selected for this grant funding,” said Patti Holda, president of the historical society. “This important funding will support our operations as we work on resuming our annual Historical Ghost Walk, our ongoing pandemic friendly ‘Geocaching for History’ activities, and possibly two educational programs postponed from 2020 with two archaeologists on two separate regional topics.”
“We believe that these events will continue to bring families and communities together as they learn the history of their community,” added Holda. “We hope these events may make an impact on someone and spark an interest in pursuing a career path in this or a related field. History is forever evolving, often being rewritten as the ‘old’ history is being changed or corrected almost daily with new discoveries.”
This Saturday evening, the MCHS will take folks on a guided tour of Old Fort’s haunted history.
The Historical Ghost Walk of Old Fort will be the first of its kind. The society members will share some of Old Fort’s history, along with a few tales of legends and spirits. This is a fund-raiser event for the society and e-tickets may be obtained from the Facebook page through Eventbrite, as the society’s Webpage is still under construction.
The cost is $10 per ticket. Due to COVID constraints, it is limited to 10 persons per tour, with three tours only at 6, 8 and 10 p.m.
Funding for North Carolina Humanities American Rescue Plan Humanities Grants was provided to North Carolina Humanities by the National Endowment for the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan Act, passed by Congress, and signed by President Biden in March 2021. North Carolina Humanities www.nchumanities.org is a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
About North Carolina Humanities: Through public humanities programs and grantmaking, North Carolina Humanities connects North Carolinians with cultural experiences that spur dialogue, deepen human connections, and inspire community. North Carolina Humanities is a statewide non-profit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. To learn more visit www.nchumanities.org. Any views, findings, conclusions, opinions, or recommendations expressed do not necessarily represent those of NC Humanities or the National Endowment for the Humanities.
For more information about the Ghost Walk and the McDowell County Historical Society, visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/McDowellCountyHistoricalSociety.
For tickets, click here.