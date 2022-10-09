Spectrum gets $4 million grant to expand high-speed Internet in McDowell County

Spectrum announced recently it has been awarded a North Carolina Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Program grant of $4 million to bring high-speed Internet access to more than 1,300 homes and small businesses in McDowell County.

Combined with the state grant of $4 million and a contribution from McDowell County of $100,000, the total project investment, including nearly $3.4 million from Spectrum itself, is nearly $7.5 million, according to a news release.

“All North Carolina communities, families and businesses need access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet,” said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. “This round of grants means more North Carolinians will be able to take advantage of opportunities to learn, work, access health care and connect to the world.”

The GREAT grant is one of 20 already awarded to Spectrum to expand fiber-optic broadband infrastructure to areas of the state that currently lack access to high-speed connections. The company is awaiting review of 41 additional GREAT proposals that, if awarded, would bring broadband to an additional 57,000 homes and small businesses in 41 counties across North Carolina, which has the second-largest rural population of any state.

“Broadband access continues to be an obstacle for many residents in McDowell County,” said state Rep. Dudley Greene. “Today’s announcement from Spectrum is helping close the digital divide and bring high-speed connectivity to hundreds of residents."

“The state’s GREAT Grant announcement means more opportunity for residents in McDowell County,” said Commission Chairman Tony Brown. “With this project, more than 1,300 households and businesses in McDowell County will have high-speed Internet access from Spectrum. This is a great day for our county and its economic future.”

Spectrum is already North Carolina’s largest broadband provider, serving 2.8 million customers and employing nearly 11,000 residents in the state.

“Gov. Cooper, his administration and the North Carolina Legislature have shown tremendous leadership in embracing public-private partnerships as a vital strategy for connecting unserved communities,” said Brian Gregory, vice president of government affairs at Charter. “We applaud McDowell County officials for contributing to this project to make a meaningful difference for residents. We also commend the Legislature and Cooper administration for their support of a $100 million utility pole replacement fund as part of the state’s broadband strategy, which is paying off with significant interest and investment.”

“In all, Spectrum proposed 60 broadband projects across 60 counties and $190 million in investment, thanks to the positive regulatory climate and investment in pole infrastructure,” added Gregory.

GREAT Program grants further expand Spectrum’s rural construction initiative, the centerpiece of which is the company’s approximately $5 billion investment in unserved rural communities, which includes more than $1 billion won in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction. The company’s RDOF expansion will provide broadband access to approximately 1 million customer locations as estimated by the FCC across 24 states — including more than 125,000 locations in North Carolina — in the coming years. Combined, Spectrum’s GREAT Program grant and RDOF buildouts in McDowell County will connect nearly 4,000 homes and small businesses.

Spectrum Internet will offer plans with speeds up to 1 Gbps for both residential customers and small business clients, starting speeds of 300 Mbps and no modem fees, data caps or contracts. Spectrum was also a day one participant in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which makes quality, high-speed internet service available at a low — or even at no — cost to eligible families in financial need. All Spectrum Internet plans are eligible for ACP credits, according to the news release.

Along with multiple broadband options, Spectrum services will also include Spectrum TV and Spectrum Mobile in McDowell County.