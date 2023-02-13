The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Marion man with taking indecent liberties with a child, authorities said Monday.

Detective Billie Brown with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 61-year-old Charles “Dwayne” Robinson of Marion with felonious indecent liberties with a child. A magistrate issued Robinson a $50,000 secured bond, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, McDowell County deputies responded to a call regarding an alleged sexual assault on a 14-year-old female. Robinson was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, according to the news release.

The sheriff's office did not provide a booking photo of Robinson. A search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety's offender database did not show any previous convictions under that name and age.