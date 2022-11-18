School Board race settled. McDowell County Board of Elections makes voting results official

On Friday, the McDowell County Board of Elections held the canvass from the 2022 races and certified the results as official. And it appears a tight School Board race was decided.

The results were certified after all the ballots were counted and declared official.

In the Board of Education race, Terry Frank, Lisa Morgan and Michelle Price were all vying for the single Glenwood District Seat on the Board of Education. Frank, the incumbent, was the winner with 6,047 votes or 43.84% while challenger Morgan finished second with 4,432 votes or 32.13%. Price finished last with 3,280 votes or 23.78%, based on the official results.

In the Marion district, Angela Allen-Helms handily defeated incumbent Greg Barksdale. She won 7,472 or 55.04%. Barksdale got 6,069 votes or 44.70%.

For the Nebo seat, Chuck Abernathy got 8,590 votes or 62.10% while Shannon Brackett got 5,205 votes or 37.63%.

Based on the official results, the Board of Education gained three new members in the 2022 election. But there was still the extremely close race for the open Pleasant Gardens District seat.

Kevin Price and Eddie Shuford were the two candidates for this seat. Based on the official results, Shuford got 6,580 votes or 49.92% while Price got 6,564 votes or 49.80%. That is a difference of just 16 votes.

Deputy Elections Director Jane Dale Propst said Price told election officials he would not ask for a recount but he has not submitted anything in writing. She said to The McDowell News he has until 5 p.m. Monday to ask for a recount.

On Friday, Price confirmed to The McDowell News he will not ask for a recount.

In addition, Tony Brown and David Walker were re-elected to another term as McDowell County Commissioners and former Commissioner Lynn Greene will be returning to the board.

In the race for the McDowell County Commission, Lynn Greene was the top vote-getter with 11,045 votes or 29.84%. Greene, who had served as a commissioner before, will be returning to the board.

Chairman Tony Brown placed second with 10,718 votes or 28.96% and he was re-elected to the County Commission.

Vice Chairman David Walker came in third 10,652 votes or 28.78% and that was enough for him to win another term as commissioner.

All of the winners are Republicans. Democratic challenger Phillip Price got just 4,597 votes or 12.42%.

In the race for sheriff of McDowell, Ricky Buchanan, also a Republican, easily won another term with 12,148 votes or 78.11%. Randy Branton, the unaffiliated challenger, received 3,404 votes or 21.89%.

The McDowell Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors was a non-partisan race in the general election. Daniel Rowe and Neil Brackett were the two seeking election and both were voted in. Brackett got 10,026 votes or 57.32% and Rowe got 7,303 votes or 41.75%.

Voters in McDowell County also made their choices for the N.C. House of Representatives. Republican Dudley Greene was easily re-elected to the 85th District seat. He defeated Democratic challenger Robert Cordle. The 85th District seat will cover all of Avery, Mitchell and Yancey and most of McDowell. Both Greene and Cordle are from Marion.

Districtwide, Greene got 26,612 votes or 74.61% while Cordle got 9,058 votes or 25.39%. Voters in McDowell gave Greene 10,445 votes or 76.45% while Cordle received just 3,218 votes or 23.55% here.

Starting in 2023, the Glenwood and Dysartsville precincts will be in the 113th District, which also covers all of Polk County as well as parts of Henderson and Rutherford. Republican Jake Johnson was unopposed for this seat and he got 27,267 votes across the district. He won 2,002 votes in McDowell.

All of McDowell County will be in the 46th District in the N.C. Senate. Starting in 2023, the district will cover all of Burke and McDowell counties and a part of Buncombe.

In the race for this seat, Republican incumbent Warren Daniel of Morganton easily won election over Democrat Billy Martin of Marion. Districtwide, Daniel got 47,709 votes or 60.25% and Martin received 31,478 votes or 39.75%. Even though he is a long-time Marion City Council member and community leader, Martin got only 4,532 votes or 28.31% in his home county. Instead, McDowell voters supported Daniel with 11,474 votes or 71.69%.