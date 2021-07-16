Races set for Marion and Old Fort elections

At noon Friday, the filing period for the Marion and Old Fort elections came to an end with several more candidates tossing their hats in the ring.
The filing period for the Marion and Old Fort municipal elections started Friday, July 2 and lasted through Friday, July 16 at noon.
In Marion, three seats on the City Council are up for election this year. In Old Fort, two seats on the Board of Aldermen are up for election this year and Jerome Effler recently resigned from the Board of Aldermen, which created another vacancy. The mayoral offices for both cities are up for re-election too.
On Thursday, Erin M. Adams, 38, of 409 W. Orchard St. in Old Fort filed to run as a challenger for the unexpired term on the Old Fort Board of Aldermen that was left by Effler. She works as an office professional at Jim Cook Chevrolet.
Also on Thursday, Louis Parrow, 53, of 115 Lamar St. in Marion filed to run as a challenger for the Marion City Council. He is a machinist.
On Friday, Steve Bush, 52, of 734 Rutherford Road in Marion filed to run as a challenger for the Marion City Council. He is a business owner and the former director of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce.
Also on Friday, Anna Fretwell, 35, of 309 E. Main St. in Old Fort filed to run as a challenger for the unexpired term on the Board of Aldermen. She works as a social worker for McDowell County Schools.
And Chet Effler, 46, of 24 Willoughby Way in Marion filed Friday to run as a challenger for the Marion City Council. He is a division chief law enforcement officer for the state of North Carolina.
The candidates who filed Thursday and Friday will join the following other people who filed previously to run for offices in Marion and Old Fort:
• Woody Ayers, 44, of 24 E. Glenview St. in Marion, who filed to run for another term on the Marion City Council. First elected in 2017, he is now the mayor pro tem and is self employed.
• Dawna Goode-Ledbetter, 52, of 232 Park Ave. in Marion filed to run as a challenger for the Marion City Council. She works as an outreach coordinator at the McDowell Senior Center and is a leader with the West Marion Community Forum.
• Lavita Logan, 53, of 115 Butchers Branch Road, Apt. 1 in Old Fort, who filed to run as a challenger for the Old Fort Board of Aldermen. She is the project coordinator for the Old Fort Community Forum.
• Iretha Hancock, 60, of 261 Reservoir Drive in Old Fort, who filed to run for the unexpired term left by Effler, who recently resigned as an alderman. This is just for the remainder of Effler’s term through 2023 and is not for an entire four-year term. The Board of Aldermen will likely appoint someone to replace Effler as well. The seat previously held by Effler will appear on the ballot in this year’s election, said Elections Director Kim Welborn. Hancock is an administrative assistant with Tilson Machine.
• Ann Harkey, 71, of 90 Broad St. in Marion, who also filed to run for another term as a council member. She is a retired school teacher and was first elected in 2017.
• Rick Hensley, 57, of 66 W. Fort St. in Old Fort, who filed to run for another term as mayor of the town. He is a maintenance mechanic at Baxter Healthcare.
• Steve Little, 70, of 370 S. Garden St. in Marion, who filed to run for another term as mayor of the city. He is a lawyer and the senior partner of the law firm Little & Lattimore.
• Melvin Lytle, 50, of 99 Keaton Road in Old Fort filed to run for another term on the Old Fort Board of Aldermen. He is the police chief for the town of Old Fort.
• Ocie Mayfield, 56, of 209 Spring St., Apt. 2 in Marion, who filed to run as a challenger for mayor of Marion. He is retired.
• Wayne Stafford, 66, of 192 Reservoir Drive in Old Fort, who filed to run for another term on the Board of Aldermen. He is a retired meat buyer and currently a school bus driver. He is also a former mayor of Old Fort.
• Stephanie Swepson Twitty, 66, of 9 W. Orchard St. in Old Fort, who filed to run as a challenger for the office of mayor in Old Fort. She is the chief executive officer of Eagle Streets Development Corp.
On Thursday, The McDowell News reported in a printed article that Macie Weimer, 30, of 184 Whispering Pines Drive in Marion had filed to run for the office of mayor in Marion.
However, the Board of Elections later determined Weimer does not actually live within the city limits of Marion and is therefore not eligible to run for mayor. The determination happened after the deadline for the printed paper.
There will be an early voting period in the Old Fort and Marion elections and it will take place in October at the Board of Elections office, said Elections Director Kim Welborn.
Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 2.