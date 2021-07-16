Races set for Marion and Old Fort elections

And Chet Effler, 46, of 24 Willoughby Way in Marion filed Friday to run as a challenger for the Marion City Council. He is a division chief law enforcement officer for the state of North Carolina.

The candidates who filed Thursday and Friday will join the following other people who filed previously to run for offices in Marion and Old Fort:

• Woody Ayers, 44, of 24 E. Glenview St. in Marion, who filed to run for another term on the Marion City Council. First elected in 2017, he is now the mayor pro tem and is self employed.

• Dawna Goode-Ledbetter, 52, of 232 Park Ave. in Marion filed to run as a challenger for the Marion City Council. She works as an outreach coordinator at the McDowell Senior Center and is a leader with the West Marion Community Forum.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Lavita Logan, 53, of 115 Butchers Branch Road, Apt. 1 in Old Fort, who filed to run as a challenger for the Old Fort Board of Aldermen. She is the project coordinator for the Old Fort Community Forum.