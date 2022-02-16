Pet Talk: Creating a cat-friendly environment

Home is all about having a space to make your own.
As humans, we all need a space where we are comfortable enough in our own skin to relax. And, believe it or not, our feline friends have similar needs.
Creating an environment where pets are free to roam and be themselves has been directly linked to reducing a multitude of medical and behavioral issues, according to Paula Plummer, a credentialed veterinary technician and feline advocate at Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences’ Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital.
When it comes to cat-friendly atmospheres, pet owners should think about creating an environment of plenty—meaning, plenty of room to roam, plenty of litter boxes, plenty of food and fresh water, and plenty things to do. All of this to create an environment pets can consider home.
“Toys can be a great source of entertainment for cats,” Plummer said. “Pet owners can also work on testing different toys to see what their cat likes. While some may like toys with catnip, others may like toys with bells or lasers.
“Finding the toy a cat will like and play with can take a little time due to all the options on the market,” she said.
An added bonus of making time to bond with your pets, is creating meaningful relationships over time that will last.
“Playing with cats and their favorite toy can incorporate quality time that both you and your cat will look forward to,” Plummer said.
This kind of routine is also important for reducing a cat’s stress and anxiety.
“When a cat is stressed, they will exhibit negative behaviors such as inappropriate urinations or defecation, pulling out their hair, scratching, or behaviorally acting out,” Plummer said.
Therefore, by creating an environment that promotes natural behavior, owners can help combat this issue and ease their cat’s stress.
Scratching posts also are an excellent outlet for cats to ease some stress. By allowing a cat to scratch only on these posts from a young age, cats are able to embrace this natural behavior without their owner’s furniture paying the price.
“Over time, environmental enrichment will help reduce incidence of behavioral and medical issues because your cat will be living a fulfilled lifestyle without need of expressing themselves in a negative manner,” Plummer said.
Another tip for enriching your cat’s environment include devices like puzzle feeders to encourage natural hunting behaviors. Owners can also try hiding food throughout the room as another way to encourage such activity.
If any behavioral or medical concerns, such as inappropriate elimination or behavioral changes, arise, Plummer always recommends a thorough physical examination by a veterinarian as the best starting point for addressing those concerns.
There are many different ways pet owners can tailor their home to their pet’s needs. These little changes may seem insignificant, but can greatly impact the mental health of our feline friends.
This little piggy...
The age-old saying “you are what you eat” is not an exception for our swine friends.
Even though pigs are primarily portrayed as round and plump, this may not be the healthiest lifestyle for them.
Dr. Evelyn MacKay, a clinical assistant professor at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, offers some guidance on healthy pig weight, how to maintain it, and the consequences of not doing so.
According to MacKay, a healthy weight may look different in appearance, depending on the breed of pig.
While many breeds, such as the Vietnamese pot-bellied pig, characteristically possess a round belly, all pigs should have a “waistline” when viewed from above.
Many veterinarians turn to the Body Condition Score (BCS), which allows the veterinarian to visually assess an animal based on their shape and the amount of fat they have and categorize them as ideal, over-, or underweight.
“When evaluated on BCS scale of one through nine, a healthy pig will be a BCS of four to six,” MacKay said.
Fat deposits are a tell-tale sign of surplus weight gain. Pigs with obesity have fat deposits around their eyes; the development of these deposits can lead to what is called “fat blindness,” which occurs when the pig’s upper lids/brows cover their eyes.
“A pig should not have so much fat that it obscures the pig’s vision, causes its belly to drag on the ground, or makes rolls on its face or neck,” MacKay said. “Healthy pigs are active, vocal, and engaged with their environment.”
Pigs that have gained an overabundance of weight become less active and more sedentary.
When overweight, pigs are much more likely to struggle with lameness and unwillingness to rise. This change in behavioral lifestyle can quickly lead to a string of unwanted health problems.
“Extra weight puts more strain on their joints and can cause them to be less active,” MacKay said. “This then creates a vicious cycle of weight gain and decreased activity.”
In addition, pigs, and especially pot-bellied pigs, are naturally prone to arthritis as they age due to their conformation, including small legs and large body size.
When it comes to a healthy diet, the stereotype of pigs eating “slop” or garbage could not be more wrong.
Pigs should be fed a balanced diet formulated to meet their specific nutrition requirements, such as a commercial pelleted diet formulated for mini pigs. Starchy or sugary goods such as oatmeal or sweet fruits should be avoided or fed in very limited amounts.
For a low-calorie treat, pet owners can try feeding their pigs watermelon, celery, leafy greens, and carrots.
For guidance on pig nutrition and addressing the needs of overweight pigs, MacKay encourages pet owners to consult with their veterinarian.
“Weight loss should be gradual and not in excess of 0.5-1% of bodyweight per week,” she said.
Integrating daily activity to a pig’s routine can better help pet owners balance the scales.
This can come in the form of teaching pigs tricks; constructing puzzles with their food; giving them a small mud wallow or kiddie swimming pool to play in; or training them to walk on a harness.
“Preventing inappropriate weight gain is always easier than getting a pig with obesity pig to lose weight,” MacKay said. “Having regular wellness examinations with a veterinarian and discussing the appropriate amount to feed a pet pig from a young age will help prevent obesity and ensure that pet pigs can maintain a healthy weight and enjoy maximum quality of life.”
Knowing the needs of their animals and working hard to maintain them is important for pet owners. Through a balanced diet and regular activity, owners can help their pigs live a long, active, and healthy life.
Pet Talk is a service of the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, Texas A&M University. Stories can be viewed on the web at vetmed.tamu.edu/news/pet-talk. Suggestions for future topics may be directed to editor@cvm.tamu.edu.