More than two dozen McDowell residents test positive for COVID

The positivity rate for statewide coronavirus tests on Wednesday, the last day of data available, was 9.5%, up from 9.1% reported Tuesday. From the start of the pandemic, the target has been 5%. A positivity rate below 5%, health officials say, is one indication that the spread of the virus is slowing. North Carolina has not been below 5% since July 15, according to The Charlotte Observer article.

McDowell County continues to see widespread community transmission of COVID-19. The vast majority of these cases were in people who are not fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated people are very vulnerable to the more contagious and dangerous delta variant of COVID-19 that is spreading across North Carolina. If you are not vaccinated, health officials said they strongly encourage you to get your vaccine as soon as possible, according to the news release.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Wal-Mart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort.