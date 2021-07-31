More than two dozen McDowell residents test positive for COVID

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 26 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Friday firmly blamed recent setbacks in preventing the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus squarely on unvaccinated Americans who have defied federal guidance to continue wearing masks, McClatchy Washington Bureau reported.
With the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 spreading nationwide, and new scientific data indicating that vaccinated people can spread the virus just as easily as those who have not been vaccinated, the CDC earlier this week reversed its guidance and said fully vaccinated Americans now should wear masks indoors.
“Our guidance in May said that fully vaccinated people could take off their masks safely, and that unvaccinated people should continue to wear them. Unfortunately, that’s not how it played out,” Walensky said in a phone interview with McClatchy. “Unvaccinated people took off their masks as well. And that’s what led us to where we are today.”
The latest local report brought the total number of positives to 5,375 in McDowell County since the pandemic began last year.
There have been 47,808 tests conducted, 42,412 negative results and 21 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 124 individuals in quarantine, 5,173 out of quarantine and 78 deaths.
‘McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate was listed Friday at 22.7%, according to a news release.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday through Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by going to www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
Due to dramatic increases in COVID-19 infections across McDowell County, press releases have been transitioned back to Monday through Friday.
Statewide, North Carolina reported slightly fewer new cases of COVID-19 on Friday than it did Thursday, but the count remained above 3,000 for a second straight day, according to the North Carolina DHHS COVID-19 dashboard.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,199 new cases statewide Friday, down 69 from the 3,268 new cases reported Thursday. Thursday’s case increase was the largest the state has reported since February, according to an article by The Charlotte Observer.
There were 17 new deaths reported Friday, for a total of 13,635 deaths caused by COVID-19 in the state. The state first reached more than 13,000 deaths in late May. The state reported 16 new deaths Wednesday, the highest since June 24 when it reported 15.
There are 1,168 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in North Carolina, up 27 from Thursday’s reported 1,141. Of these, 293 people — about 24% — are adults in intensive care units. Hospitalizations have increased daily statewide since July 9, when 409 people were in the hospital.
The positivity rate for statewide coronavirus tests on Wednesday, the last day of data available, was 9.5%, up from 9.1% reported Tuesday. From the start of the pandemic, the target has been 5%. A positivity rate below 5%, health officials say, is one indication that the spread of the virus is slowing. North Carolina has not been below 5% since July 15, according to The Charlotte Observer article.
McDowell County continues to see widespread community transmission of COVID-19. The vast majority of these cases were in people who are not fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated people are very vulnerable to the more contagious and dangerous delta variant of COVID-19 that is spreading across North Carolina. If you are not vaccinated, health officials said they strongly encourage you to get your vaccine as soon as possible, according to the news release.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Wal-Mart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort.
First dose vaccine appointments can be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. The next public health COVID-19 vaccination clinic is Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department. This clinic is open for anyone 12 years old and older. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is needed. Homebound residents who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound residents can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Those in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test, according to the news release.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 18,762
Second doses: 17,584
Total doses administered: 36,346.