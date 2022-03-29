Mission Health updates visitor rules at area hospitals

As of March 29, all Mission Health hospitals have reviewed and updated visitor restrictions.

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease, we are now at a Level I visitation policy. This means two (2) healthy visitors are allowed per inpatient during the regular visitor hours of 6am-8pm and one (1) guest may remain overnight. In an effort to keep everyone safe, we will still require that all patients, visitors, and employees be masked in all public and patient care areas of Mission Health hospitals.

Visitors younger than 12 will require administration permission.

Due to the limited space in some of our physician practice waiting rooms and to ensure the safety of our patients, visitors in our practices and clinics may still be limited. All visitors two years of age and older must be masked throughout the entire visit.

Visitors should review symptoms of COVID-19 and be able to attest to screening negative.

Mission Health uses established protocols to care for patients with infectious diseases and follows CDC guidelines related to COVID-19 cases, including isolating the patients and taking steps to ensure the safety of our patients, employees and visitors. As a precaution, only one (1) visitor will still be allowed for COVID-19-positive patients or with patients awaiting a COVID-19 test result. Proper PPE will be required for all visitors. Please note that electronic devices are available upon request to assist with virtual visitation.

We thank our community for observing these updated guidelines to better support the needs of our patients.