In North Carolina, 2023 is officially the Year of the Trail. And here in McDowell, a long list of events are planned for this year to commemorate and celebrate our mountain trails.

The McDowell Trails Association has planned a series of hikes between March and December of this year. You can celebrate the Year of the Trail with monthly hikes sponsored by the MTA on local trails and greenways in McDowell County and around the region, according to a news release.

The first one will take place Saturday, March 4 on the Point Lookout Trail, one of McDowell’s most popular mountain pathways.

You can join the MTA for a moderate walk from the Old Fort Point Lookout Trailhead to Point Lookout itself. There will be an optional extension to the walk to see some of the railroad tunnels between Old Fort and Ridgecrest.

Hikers will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 4 at the Old Fort Point Lookout Trailhead at the end of Old Highway 70, approximately three miles west of Old Fort.

Here are the Google directions: https://goo.gl/maps/rWfEvJtYYbQTpVzVA

The walk up to Point Lookout is a five-mile roundtrip hike with a road-grade climb of around 700 feet. You should bring water and snacks and wear comfortable shoes for a paved trail.

MTA President Steve Pierce will be the leader of the hike, according to the news release. To participate, you should email Pierce at stevepierce50@gmail.com no later than Thursday, March 2.

Participants will register before the hike and agree to signing a waiver.

Other scheduled hikes for the Year of the Trail are:

Saturday, April 1 — Fonta Flora State Trail at Lake James State Park

Saturday, May 6 — Old Fort Gateway Trail System

Saturday, June 3 — Trains and Trails Festival Hikes in Old Fort

Saturday, July 8 — The Mountains to the Sea Trail in McDowell County

Saturday, Aug. 5 — Blue Ridge Pinnacle the highest point in McDowell County

Saturday, Sept. 9 — Catawba Falls

Saturday, Oct. 21 — McDowell Moves event hike

Saturday, Nov. 4 — Rostan and Copper Ridge trails

Saturday, Dec. 2 — Downtown Marion and the Peavine Trail

More details for each hike will be sent out two weeks before it is held. For more information, visit the website www.mcdowelltrails.org or send an email to mtatrails@gmail.com.