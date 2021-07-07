McDowell Senior Center needs volunteers to ‘Adopt-A-Route’

The McDowell County Senior Center is hoping that individuals and organizations will step forward to deliver meals to older adults in our community.
The Senior Center is in desperate need for volunteers for the local home-delivered meals program. Officials with the Senior Center are hoping folks will consider adopting a route to deliver a difference to older adults who are homebound.
The Adopt-A-Route program provides an excellent way for companies and organizations to engage in the community by delivering a midday meal to homebound older adults in our community, according to a news release. If you are a business owner, manager or a team leader for a church or social group, please consider the Adopt-A-Route program.
If you are an employee of a local company, Senior Center officials ask you to approach your boss or human resources officer about pitching in and supporting the local home-delivered meals program and the many homebound individuals in the McDowell community.
Adopt-A-Route is an easy and efficient way for companies and groups to give back to the community. To participate in Adopt-A-Route, find individuals who want to help out in covering a weekly route. The company or organization can adopt a route for one day a week, five days each week, or any number of days in-between. Any level of participation will be welcomed.
How it works
• Your team of volunteers delivers a midday meal to homebound older adults.
• Meals are delivered between 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• Delivery routes consist of eight to 12 stops or less and average of one hour to one and a half hours.
• Flexible routes schedules are available.
• The Senior Center also offers mileage reimbursement at 50 cents per mile. You can accept this reimbursement or donate it back into the McDowell Senior Center’s Home Delivered Meals Program.
• Doing good and giving back feels good for all involved.
• Employee volunteerism improves performance, increases job satisfaction and encourages teamwork.
• McDowell Senior Center brags on the volunteers through its website, newsletter and social media.
• Be part of this win-win situation. Appeal to socially conscious organizations and employees while helping ensure older adults are not forgotten.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Volunteer Coordinator Jessica Lowery at 828-659-0821.