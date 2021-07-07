McDowell Senior Center needs volunteers to ‘Adopt-A-Route’

The McDowell County Senior Center is hoping that individuals and organizations will step forward to deliver meals to older adults in our community.

The Senior Center is in desperate need for volunteers for the local home-delivered meals program. Officials with the Senior Center are hoping folks will consider adopting a route to deliver a difference to older adults who are homebound.

The Adopt-A-Route program provides an excellent way for companies and organizations to engage in the community by delivering a midday meal to homebound older adults in our community, according to a news release. If you are a business owner, manager or a team leader for a church or social group, please consider the Adopt-A-Route program.

If you are an employee of a local company, Senior Center officials ask you to approach your boss or human resources officer about pitching in and supporting the local home-delivered meals program and the many homebound individuals in the McDowell community.