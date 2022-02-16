McDowell officials continue investments in Nebo water system

McDowell County officials recently announced the completion of one small capital investment in the Nebo water system, as well as, the beginning of a significant expansion to the county-owned system.
Contractors working for the county recently completed the connection of existing water lines near the intersection of Stacy Hill Road and U.S. 70 East. The Stacy Hill Road line was built several years previously, but funding was not available to perform the connection to the older line on U.S. 70. This connection will help maintain water quality since looped lines cycle water throughout the system better, according to System Operator Pam Vance.
The project was made possible by funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, which is the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by the Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden to speed the country’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The American Rescue Plan Act also provided the county funding for a long-discussed expansion of the Nebo water system. The county has expanded the system significantly since the initiation of the system in 2005, according to a news release.
“The Board of Commissioners has worked hard over the years to secure funding to expand our water system,” said Vice Chairman David Walker. “We are excited about continuing the system’s growth over the next several years.”
The county’s engineering firm is now evaluating areas on where more capital investment should be made. The expansion areas will be prioritized where there is potential for significant additions to the customer base, according to the news release.
Residents along the existing Nebo water system lines can call 652-6428 to request information about becoming a customer. Information about proposed new service areas will be shared in future months, according to county officials.