McDowell officials continue investments in Nebo water system

McDowell County officials recently announced the completion of one small capital investment in the Nebo water system, as well as, the beginning of a significant expansion to the county-owned system.

Contractors working for the county recently completed the connection of existing water lines near the intersection of Stacy Hill Road and U.S. 70 East. The Stacy Hill Road line was built several years previously, but funding was not available to perform the connection to the older line on U.S. 70. This connection will help maintain water quality since looped lines cycle water throughout the system better, according to System Operator Pam Vance.

The project was made possible by funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, which is the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by the Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden to speed the country’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Rescue Plan Act also provided the county funding for a long-discussed expansion of the Nebo water system. The county has expanded the system significantly since the initiation of the system in 2005, according to a news release.