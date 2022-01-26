 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McDowell COVID-19 update: 1,105 in quarantine, three more deaths
0 Comments
alert top story editor's pick

McDowell COVID-19 update: 1,105 in quarantine, three more deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
covid-19-4960254_1920.jpg

More than 1,000 people are now quarantined in McDowell due to COVID-19 and deaths have climbed, officials said in a release on Wednesday.

The McDowell County Health Department said 112 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel  COVID-19 since the previous day.

The agency reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19. At the time of the report, there were 1,105 individuals in quarantine, 10,183 out of quarantine and 159 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 29.7%.

Additional information can be found on McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard and can be viewed by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html

COVID-19 Testing Information:

Upcoming testing locations and hours can be found by visiting:

http://www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html

McDowell County COVID-19 Testing Providers

• Andor Labs: 1155 N. Main St Marion, NC (on the left side of the Lady Marian Plaza)

• CVS Pharmacy: (828)652-4343, 555 N. Main St, Marion, NC

• Prescription Pad of Marion: (828)659-9727, 1211 N. Main St, Marion, NC

• McDowell Medical Associates: (828)652-8727, 2293 Sugar Hill Rd, Marion, NC

• Mission My Care Now: (828)652-1400, 430 Rankin Dr, Marion, NC

• Lake James Urgent Care: (828)707-7272

COVID-19 Vaccine Information:

Upcoming vaccination locations and hours can be found by visiting:

http://www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html

The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day, 7 days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. Vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.

McDowell County COVID-19 Vaccination Providers

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• CVS Pharmacy: (828)652-4343, 555 N. Main St, Marion, NC

• Prescription Pad of Marion: (828)659-9727, 1211 N. Main St, Marion, NC

• Ingles Pharmacy: (828)652-7105, 625 W. Henderson St, Marion, NC

• Walmart Pharmacy: (828)652-1498, 2875 Sugar Hill Rd, Marion, NC

• McDowell County Health Department: (828)803-4552

Upcoming Public Health COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics

• Friday, January 28th from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department. To make an appointment, call the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.

McDowell County Vaccine Doses Administered

• First Doses: 24,865 (57% of residents ages 5 and older)

• Second Doses: 23,268 (53% of residents ages 5 and older)

• Booster Doses: 8,980

COVID-19 Outbreak Information:

Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:

Outbreaks

• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 19 staff members and 4 residents have tested positive.

• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 10 staff members and 11 residents have tested positive.

• Cedarbrook Residential: a total of 21 staff members and 11 residents have tested positive.

• Marion Correctional Institute: a total of 28 staff members and 67 inmates have tested positive.

• McDowell Assisted Living: a total of 4 staff members and 1 resident has tested positive.

• Lake James Lodge: a total of 4 staff members and 8 residents have tested positive.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Tropical storm kills 46 in Madagascar, Mozambique, Malawi

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics