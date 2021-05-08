McDowell County Sheriff's Office offers smartphone app

McDowell County Sheriff Ricky T. Buchanan encourages everyone to take advantage of the sheriff's office's recently released smartphone application. This app will serve as a way for the Sheriff’s Office to connect with McDowell County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can access features such as:

● Detention Center

● Submit a tip

● Sex offenders

● Search for current inmates

● Neighborhood Watch

● Gun permits

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

● News/events

● Join our team

● COVID-19

● Connect to the organization’s social media platforms

● More!

“We are very happy to offer this resource to McDowell County,” said Buchanan. “It’s a great quick reference to gun permits, detention center information and inmate information and services, along with a community directory.”