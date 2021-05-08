McDowell County Sheriff's Office offers smartphone app

McDowell County Sheriff Ricky T. Buchanan encourages everyone to take advantage of the sheriff's office's recently released smartphone application. This app will serve as a way for the Sheriff’s Office to connect with McDowell County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.
The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can access features such as:
● Detention Center
● Submit a tip
● Sex offenders
● Search for current inmates
● Neighborhood Watch
● Gun permits
● News/events
● Join our team
● COVID-19
● Connect to the organization’s social media platforms
● More!
“We are very happy to offer this resource to McDowell County,” said Buchanan. “It’s a great quick reference to gun permits, detention center information and inmate information and services, along with a community directory.”
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office mobile app was created by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC, which specializes in mobile app development for sheriff’s offices and public safety organizations across the country.
“Over 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” OCV Vice President Kevin Cummings said. “Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smartphones.”
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office mobile app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “McDowell Sheriff NC.”