McDowell County farmer honored for her mentoring work.

A McDowell County farmer has been honored for her work as a mentor to others who want to grow food from the soil.

Eileen Droescher was honored at the 2022 Organic Growers School Spring Conference as the Organic Educator awardee for mentoring future and present farmers.

Droescher was also awarded Farmer of the Year for North Carolina and South Carolina by the Carolina Farm Stewardship Association in 2019, according to a news release.

“Eileen Droescher has been farming for over 25 years and is the farmer of Ol’ Turtle Farm in Marion, NC and due to the COVID pandemic is now selling 100% of what they grow to a local food pantry,” reads a statement from the Organic Growers School. “She has mentored countless apprentices and young farmers in the Northeast, Midwest, and right here in North Carolina. Nominees described her saying, ‘I cannot imagine anyone more giving, encouraging, and enduring than Eileen.’”

Droescher’s Ol’ Turtle Farm is in the Montford Cove community of McDowell and it is an organic vegetable farm covering 2 acres. She’s been farming here for 14 years now. Before that, she had a large farm in western Massachusetts which was part of community-supported agriculture or CSA. It is a popular way for consumers to buy local, seasonal food directly from a farmer.

“When we came here, we did co-ops, farmers markets but since when COVID hit we sell everything to St. John’s Episcopal Church food pantry,” she told The McDowell News.

Ol’ Turtle Farm grows all kinds of greens, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, sweet potatoes and other vegetables.

Organic Growers School provides an educational program for people who want to learn to farm organically. The school runs a gardening series for homeowners who wish to take up farming and sponsors a large conference every year in the early spring. They have a mentoring program in which Droescher is an active member.

“I’m certainly honored,” she told The McDowell News. “I appreciate the recognition but I would do it anyhow. I have mentored for many people. I do this because I think it’s important to bring young farmers along. I am committed to helping as many as I can.”

Droescher is active on the McDowell Local Food Advisory Council and has provided volunteer consulting for several community gardens in McDowell County, including the Keeping it Fresh Garden for the West Marion community, according to the news release.