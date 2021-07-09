McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hear updates about the Parks and Recreation Department, broadband internet and the public shooting range during Monday's regular meeting.

The commissioners will hold their first regular July meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in the conference room of the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center, 634 College Drive in Marion.

First, county officials will hear a report from Director Chad Marsh about the Parks and Recreation Department and a report from Keith Buchanan about the Connect McDowell Broadband effort.

Under old business, commissioners will hear updates about the Old Fort Recreation property and the public shooting range. They will talk about the American Rescue Plan and listen to updates about the 2023 property revaluation and building projects. The commissioners will talk about the greenway trail extension and consider an agreement with the city for the purchase of rescue equipment for the Marion Fire Department.

Under new business, the commissioners will talk about a broadband grant and operations at the convenience centers. They will consider a school grant proposal, administrative items, tax matters and board appointments.