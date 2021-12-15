McDowell County Commissioners hear update on G5 Trail Collective

• Selected a chairman and vice chairman. State law requires the board to select a chairman and vice chairman at the December meeting. Commission Chairman Tony Brown was unanimously selected to remain in his position. Likewise, Vice Chairman David Walker was unanimously selected to remain in his position.

• Heard a report about the COVID-19 situation from EMS Deputy Director Adrienne Jones. The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 32 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since Friday, Dec. 10. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 105 individuals in quarantine, 8,796 out of quarantine and 146 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 5%. A positive sign is McDowell has not reported a death from COVID since Nov. 23. Jones reported on the ongoing efforts to increase vaccination rates in McDowell.

• Heard an update on the American Rescue Plan funding. County staff members continue to work through several of the projects funded with this federal money. The $4.4 million from the first payment is in hand and the second payment will come in the spring.