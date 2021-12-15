McDowell County Commissioners hear update on G5 Trail Collective

On Monday, the McDowell County Commissioners heard an update about the G5 Trail Collective project in Old Fort.
Jason McDougald of Camp Grier and the G5 Trail Collective, Stephanie Swepson-Twitty with the Eagle Street Markets Corp. and Lisa Jennings, recreation manager for the U.S. Forest Service’s Grandfather District appeared before the board and talked about the collaboration that will result in more trails for Old Fort.
Lavita Logan with the group People on the Move for Old Fort was also there for the presentation. Her group is partnering with the G5 Trail Collective (named for the five counties in the Grandfather District) and the U.S. Forest Service on this Old Fort trails effort.
The U.S. Forest Service recently approved the 42 new miles of trails in the Pisgah National Forest’s Grandfather District. The project seeks to build trails “to improve community connectivity, reduce barriers to access and support environmental and social sustainability,” said Jennings.
The Old Fort project will cost $2 million and the construction will take place over the next five to 10 years, starting this year. It will alleviate the pressure on such overcrowded trails as Catawba Falls, Point Lookout and Kitsuma Peak and provide easy and accessible trails to encourage more people to enjoy the outdoors.
A ground-breaking ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 15.
“Old Fort is going to take off,” said Jennings to the commissioners.
In other business, the commissioners recognized some county employees for their years of service. The commissioners have traditionally recognized employees at the annual Christmas banquet. However, the employees with 20-plus years of service were honored at the regular December meetings since the dinner gatherings have not been held this year or the last.
For 2020, the commissioners recognized the following employees who have worked for 20 years: Karen Morgan (finance), Mitch Davenport (facility maintenance), DeAnna McKinney (sheriff’s office), Vicky Styles (DSS), Cheryl Mitchell (board of commissioners) and Nancy Bruner (emergency management communications). The following employees were recognized for 25 years of service: Kimberly Welborn (board of elections), Terry DePoyster (public services), Robert Greene (sheriff’s office) and David Marler (sheriff’s office).
For 2021, the following employees were recognized for their 20 years of service: Kathy Saulmon (sheriff’s office) and Heath Helms (sheriff’s office).
In other business, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners:
• Selected a chairman and vice chairman. State law requires the board to select a chairman and vice chairman at the December meeting. Commission Chairman Tony Brown was unanimously selected to remain in his position. Likewise, Vice Chairman David Walker was unanimously selected to remain in his position.
• Heard a report about the COVID-19 situation from EMS Deputy Director Adrienne Jones. The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 32 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since Friday, Dec. 10. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 105 individuals in quarantine, 8,796 out of quarantine and 146 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 5%. A positive sign is McDowell has not reported a death from COVID since Nov. 23. Jones reported on the ongoing efforts to increase vaccination rates in McDowell.
• Heard an update on the American Rescue Plan funding. County staff members continue to work through several of the projects funded with this federal money. The $4.4 million from the first payment is in hand and the second payment will come in the spring.
• Heard updates on the new administrative offices at 69 N. Main St. which will be fully complete in April 2022. The new Emergency Services headquarters will also proceed towards a late January or February opening. The shooting range will likely be finished by March. The Garden Street parking lot is about 75% complete. A new gas canopy was installed over the gas pumps near the jail and law enforcement center.
• Approved a contract with an engineering firm to work on the expansion of the Nebo water system.
• Heard an update on the Fonta Flora State Trail project. It appears that the cost to build a trail between U.S. 70 West and Tom Johnson Camping World would be more expensive that the available funding. County staff and the engineering firm are looking at other funding options that might be available from the recently passed state budget or the federal infrastructure bill that could help with it.
• Approved a series of administrative items.
• Approved submitting an application for a grant to help the Marion Fire Department. If awarded, the grant would cover equipment, not positions.
• Recorded their Christmas greetings to the people of McDowell County, which will be shown on cable TV and online. According to their tradition, the Christmas story was read from the gospel of Luke by Commissioner Chris Allison. County officials urged local residents to remember the real meaning of the holiday.