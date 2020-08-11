McDowell County Board of Education approves Head Start revised policies

The McDowell County Board of Education approved the Head Start’s revised policies and procedures at its regularly scheduled meeting Monday.
The board met within CDC guidelines for social distancing with some meeting in the boardroom and others joining in virtually.
“The revisions that were done in July to our policies and procedures were due to Head Start continuing to try and align more with the school system. Just to make our policies and procedures fit with what the school system is doing and put into our policies and procedures the flexibility to follow the guidance from the school system,” said Head Start Director Karey Dulaney.
Head Start has updated their policies to include the following blanket statement:
“McDowell County Head Start will follow the office of Head Start, CDC, NCDHHS, McDowell County Health Department and McDowell County Schools, which is our local LEA and our grantee, will follow those recommendations and guidance in regards to program operations and the health and safety of staff, children and families.”
This blanket statement put in, according Dulaney, was of course due to COVID-19 and so they would not have to continue to revise their policies and procedures each time for health or safety reasons.
Also the board discussed and approved the suspension for one year only the McSmiles program.
In other business:
• Garrett gave a COVID-19 update.
• Garrett gave an update on the Old Fort School building project.
• A presentation was given by Laura Davis on blended learning for 2020-21.
• The board approved the West Marion drainage/culvert project.
• The board approved the consent agenda.
• Garrett read his administrative reports.
