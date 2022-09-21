 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured editor's pick

McDowell Board of Elections to test voting machines on Thursday. You can watch.

  • Updated
  • 0
22 election check-P1.jpg

McDowell election workers assist voters during the 2022 primary.

 FILE

On Thursday, the McDowell County Board of Elections will conduct tests on voting systems that will be used in the upcoming primary elections.

The logic and accuracy (L&A) testing ensures each voting system will correctly count and tabulate each ballot cast. Before every election, county boards complete L&A testing to ensure proper coding of ballots and tabulation of votes for every contest, according to a news release.

Ballots of each style are coded for a mock election and run through the tabulator. The tests check the voting system's ability to read each ballot style and the accuracy of the tabulator when counting votes. A bipartisan team oversees the preparation of the machines and ballots and conducts the tests.

After testing, election staff will reset the equipment to ensure no L&A test information remains on the system heading into the elections, according to the news release.

People are also reading…

If you wish to witness the process, L&A tests are open to the public. The public may view the equipment preparation and testing, as long as they do not interfere with the process.

Time: 9 a.m.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 22

Location: McDowell County Board of Elections

Contact: Kim Welborn, director.

Deputy Elections Director Jane Dale Propst said it will be done on Thursday. However, if county election officials are not finished, then it will continue on Friday.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate-fueled wildfires worsen danger for fish

Recommended for you