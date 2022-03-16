Marion to hold three-day Juneteenth festival

This year, Marion will celebrate Juneteenth with a three-day festival for everyone to enjoy.
That announcement was made Tuesday evening during the regular meeting of the Marion City Council.
City officials heard a presentation by leaders of the West Marion Community Forum. They informed the council members that a three-day Juneteenth festival will take place here from Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19. Dawna Goode-Ledbetter, Paula Swepson and other leaders of the West Marion forum asked the city officials if they were familiar with Juneteenth. All of them said yes.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, enslaved African-Americans in Galveston, Texas, were informed by federal troops they were free. The news arrived to them more than two and half years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. That historic day became known as Juneteenth, a word created by joining the words “June” and “nineteenth” together. Juneteenth is also a celebration of the freedom, culture and empowerment of African-Americans. Last year, President Biden signed an act establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday, according to online resources.
The West Marion Community Forum leaders said the local Juneteenth celebration will be a celebration for all people in Marion and McDowell County, not just the African-American community.
“We all live here together,” said Goode-Ledbetter. “We all need to celebrate together.”
It will include events at the Paddy’s Creek section of Lake James State Park and the West Marion Neighborhood Park. There will be food, music and a Miss Juneteenth Pageant.
The West Marion forum leaders were joined by Rossi Martin, owner of Spillway Bridge & Co. for this announcement.
More details about the Juneteenth festival will be announced in the near future.
City of Marion officials commended the West Marion forum and other leaders with creating this new festival.
“I just want to commend the forum for bringing history alive,” said Council Member Chet Effler. “It’s imperative we learn from each other.”
In other matters, the City Council heard about a plan to install new signs to guide tourists in McDowell.
Carol Price with the McDowell Tourism Development Authority and Candace B. Hladick with J.M. Teague Engineering & Planning gave a presentation to council about the new wayfinding signs.
More than 40 of these colorful and eye-catching signs will be placed at key intersections as a way to guide people to interesting places in Marion, Old Fort, Little Switzerland and other parts of McDowell County. They will point the tourists to downtown destinations, the Blue Ridge Parkway and Lake James.
Price said the TDA will seek requests for proposals for the installation of the signs. Once the state Department of Transportation sends its official approval, the next step is to send the requests for proposals to potential sign manufacturers.
“I hope this takes place by the first of May,” said Price to The McDowell News. “It is possible to begin sign installation in June or July.”
In other business, the Marion City Council:
• Held a public hearing about assigning a new zoning for the 6.2-acre property on Old Morganton Road. The current property is vacant and is in an area of single-family housing types and industry. The property owner intends to build 26 affordable single-family homes on one parcel and either multi-family housing or additional single-family housing on the other. City staff recommended that this property be assigned the R-2 Neighborhood Residential zoning. After a hearing, council agreed to assign the R-2 zoning for the property.
• Approved changes in the city’s United Development Ordinance to help clarify state building code requirements for materials used in the city’s primary fire district.
• Approved the start of condemnation procedures for a dilapidated house at 891 E. Court St. This large two-story frame house has been deemed a health and safety hazard. The action taken by council on Tuesday authorizes the city to investigate the conditions further and hold an administrative hearing with the property owner to determine if the house can be repaired or should be demolished to protect public health and safety.
• Adopted the local water supply plan.
• Approved three-year contracts for the mowing of both the street rights-of-way and Oak Grove Cemetery. Elite Lawn Care & Fence was awarded the contract.
• Awarded the contract for landscaping services at the South Main Street Park. The contract was awarded to Lawrence Moore.
• Heard a report from Planning Director Heather Cotton about the Adopt-A-Street program.
• Heard an update about the Arbor Day celebration, which will be held Saturday, April 19. City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield said it will take place at the Community Building Park.