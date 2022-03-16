Marion to hold three-day Juneteenth festival

Price said the TDA will seek requests for proposals for the installation of the signs. Once the state Department of Transportation sends its official approval, the next step is to send the requests for proposals to potential sign manufacturers.

“I hope this takes place by the first of May,” said Price to The McDowell News. “It is possible to begin sign installation in June or July.”

In other business, the Marion City Council:

• Held a public hearing about assigning a new zoning for the 6.2-acre property on Old Morganton Road. The current property is vacant and is in an area of single-family housing types and industry. The property owner intends to build 26 affordable single-family homes on one parcel and either multi-family housing or additional single-family housing on the other. City staff recommended that this property be assigned the R-2 Neighborhood Residential zoning. After a hearing, council agreed to assign the R-2 zoning for the property.

• Approved changes in the city’s United Development Ordinance to help clarify state building code requirements for materials used in the city’s primary fire district.