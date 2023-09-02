For Labor Day 2023, the contributions of small business owners and their employees must not be overlooked. There are many examples of small entrepreneurs in Marion and McDowell County who have contributed greatly to the local economy and quality of life in our community.

Many rural counties depend on small businesses and their owners for their economic lifeblood. The small entrepreneurs operate 84.8% of business establishments and employ 54.3% of the workers. Small businesses employ so many rural Americans because the difference in establishment size between small and large businesses is lower in rural counties.

Establishments operated by small businesses have an average of 8.5 employees in rural counties and 9.5 employees in metropolitan counties. Establishments operated by large businesses have an average of 39.5 employees in rural counties and 53.6 employees in metropolitan counties, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration website.

However, rural employment by small businesses has grown more slowly than total employment. Between 2012 and 2019, rural employment by small businesses grew by 1% from 7.5 million to 7.6 million. During that same period, rural employment by large businesses grew by 12%, metropolitan employment by small businesses grew by 11.4% and metropolitan employment by large businesses grew by 19.7%. Faster growth in employment by large businesses caused the small business share of rural employment to decline from 57.2% in 2012 to 54.3% in 2019, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Locally, the Marion Business Association and the McDowell Chamber of Commerce have worked hard to develop businesses both large and small and seek to help them get off to a good start. In particular, the Marion Business Association or MBA “champions the entrepreneurial spirit of our community through collaboration and innovation to enhance the quality of life for all citizens of our city.”

A very important part of this is the Growing Entrepreneurs Marion program from the MBA.

To build a stronger tomorrow for our community, Marion knew it was imperative to reverse the decline in local entrepreneurs and new small business start-ups. Strong entrepreneurship is critical to build community wealth, according to MBA Executive Director Freddie Killough.

In 2016, the Marion Business Association, the city of Marion, McDowell Chamber of Commerce and McDowell Technical Community College Small Business Center partnered to create the Growing Entrepreneurs Marion (GEM) program, with the downtown business district as the test site. The idea is to help fledgling entrepreneurs get off to a good start and learn the basics of operating a small business in Marion or McDowell County.

The GEM program started in February 2016 and is ongoing. It offers an eight-class training program to teach basic entrepreneur skills, community demographics, small business impact on the community, networking skills, proper legal structure and how to navigate local building codes and inspectors. On completion of the GEM course, participants will have created a detailed business plan.

Based on available funding and quality business plans, GEM participants can apply for $5,000 grants for rental and utility assistance if they open retail, food or beverage, or entertainment businesses in downtown Marion, commit to participating fully in downtown events, being open a minimum number of hours and creating jobs, according to information from the MBA.

Grant funding for this program is provided by the GEM partners in addition to Duke Energy, McDowell Tourism Development Authority and local business donations.

Due to the success of the program in downtown Marion and lack of available commercial spaces, the GEM program is offered to all areas of Marion that meet the same qualifying criteria.

How was GEM accomplished?

The GEM program was accomplished by partnerships with local agencies. The city of Marion provided $20,000 in seed funding, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce provided $7,500, McDowell Tourism Development Authority contributed $7,500, the MBA added $1,500 and Duke Energy contributed $8,000. Some local small businesses have made small donations. The city received funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission funding to expand the program even more.

All the classes are offered through McDowell Technical Community College’s Small Business Center, thus providing a structured registration and follow-up for small businesses, both start-ups and those businesses that are updating their business plans. MTCC provides all cost for the instructors, according to information from the MBA.

Staff from the MBA follows GEM businesses to see that they meet the requirements of the grant and to provide assistance as the business establishes itself. The MBA relies on a variety of resources to provide support services to the new businesses. Resources include Mountain BizWorks, VEDIC, Self Help Credit Union and Thread Capital.

How does GEM fill a need in the community?

Before the GEM program was started, downtown Marion was in decline and in some ways looked like a ghost town. There were numerous empty buildings and storefronts and people rarely ventured downtown for shopping, dining or enjoying evening entertainment.

Downtown Marion is the “living room” of the community and needs to reflect the economic health of the community. With a high vacancy rate and a revolving door of businesses coming and going, it was imperative that Marion provide an innovative and engaging curriculum to prepare new business owners to effectively operate their business, according to Killough.

The GEM program has provided that incentive and has also created a strong network among the GEM graduates. GEM business owners are more likely to work together for promotions, network together and support each other’s businesses. This comradery and fraternal atmosphere has been an added bonus. By getting to know the new business owners as they pursue their passions has created a trust relationship with the Marion Business Association that has strengthened the business community, according to the MBA’s statement.

Here are some facts about the GEM program:

From 2016 to 2023, the program has represented a downtown investment of $4,000,450 and a community investment of $1,535,954. This represents a total of $5,536,404.

It has created 129 full-time jobs and 112 part-time jobs.

A total of 21 new businesses have opened in downtown Marion, including Marion’s first taproom, first craft brewery, a taproom/entertainment venue, a restaurant, a metal fabricating shop, an ice cream shop, an oil/spice/gourmet foods shop, a fine dining restaurant and a food truck turned restaurant.

21 new downtown businesses have received GEM start-up grants.

Nine businesses have opened in the city of Marion outside the downtown district.

Fourteen existing and established businesses wanting to update and refresh their business plans and skills participated in the GEM classes.

Twenty-seven businesses are home based.

Four businesses have opened in McDowell County, outside of the city of Marion.

Nine GEM businesses have purchased property in downtown and another elsewhere in Marion.

There are nine building renovations for GEM businesses.

GEM graduates have completed $75,000-plus in façade improvements in the downtown.

In partnership with the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, the GEM program has been expanded to the neighboring community of Old Fort.

Both Goldsboro and Sanford have modeled entrepreneur programs after the GEM program in Marion.

With local partnerships, Growing Entrepreneurs Marion is easily replicated in other communities. The type of curriculum and instructors are readily available to any economic development program.

The Marion Business Association willingly shares its resources and materials. Key property owners have been very supportive since the program has filled longtime vacancies, Killough said.