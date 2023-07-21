A Marion man is facing multiple drug charges including possession and trafficking in methamphetamine.

On Thursday, July 13, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office detectives, Marion Police Department detectives and agents from the State Bureau of Investigation along with the Joint MCSO and MPD SWAT team executed a search warrant of the residence of 51-year-old Christopher Scott Miller.

This search concluded a six-month investigation. During the search, officers located approximately 6 ounces of methamphetamine, according to a news release.

Lt. Detective Chris Taylor with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Miller with felonious possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; felonious possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; felonious trafficking methamphetamine and felonious maintaining a dwelling for a Schedule II controlled substance.

Miller was issued an $115,000 secured bond, according to the news release.