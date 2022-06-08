Marion City Council brings back Citizen of the Month recognitions

For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marion City Council recognized a Citizen of the Month and the honorees are a father-and-son team who has worked to make Marion known all over the world.

At the regular meeting on Tuesday, John Bruner and his son Joneric Bruner of Bigfoot 911 were honored as the Citizens of the Month for June. They were named for this honor by Mayor Steve Little and the entire City Council. The father and son were recognized for their work in putting on the WNC Bigfoot Festival, which has drawn people from all over the United States and many foreign countries to Marion.

For many years, the Marion City Council has recognized a Citizen or Citizens of the Month and the recipients receive a certificate and a Marion mug. But this had to be set aside because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At Tuesday’s meeting, the mayor said it was time to start recognizing the outstanding work of residents again.

Little said this was the “singularly most exciting item” on the council’s agenda and thanked the Bruners for having the festival in Marion.

First held in 2018, the local celebration of the alleged half-human, half-ape hairy creature has become Marion’s biggest event and has drawn tens of thousands of people to the downtown. They have come from all over the United States and some foreign countries for the event. The WNC Bigfoot Festival has also been featured on national news media like CNN and National Public Radio. It was held again in 2019 and had to put on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID pandemic.

But last month, the WNC Bigfoot Festival came stomping back into downtown Marion and was another huge success. Joneric Bruner said the last event attracted people from 20 different states and 17 different foreign countries.

All of the council members commended the Bruners for their work on the festival. Council Member Don Ramsey said it was good to have the Citizen of the Month again.

John Bruner said he wanted to thank the mayor, the City Council and the city’s staff for supporting this festival. In 2020, he experienced serious health issues, unrelated to COVID, but was determined to keep the momentum of the hugely popular festival going.

“It’s all about this town,” said John Bruner. “As long as I am here, we’re going to keep doing this festival and promoting our wonderful town.”

In addition, Kim Effler, executive director of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, gave a “State of the Chamber” report to the City Council.

The Chamber of Commerce has welcomed 19 new members in 2022 and its staff serves 399 members. The Chamber’s market share continues to remain steady at 47%. In March, the Chamber hosted its annual membership banquet, themed “Dancing with the McDowell Stars.” There were 273 guests in attendance, making the event one of the biggest banquets. The dancers raised more than $6,000 for local charities. The Chamber plans to repeat the banquet theme for 2023.

The Chamber has hosted seven ribbon cutting events and three were in the city of Marion. Two of them were one-year anniversaries. In May, the Chamber and the McDowell Economic Development Association co-hosted a legislative breakfast with guests N.C. Sen. Warren Daniel and N.C. Rep. Dudley Greene. The Chamber’s newest team member Courtney Intres has worked in partnership with McDowell Technical Community College and the Marion Business Association to create a monthly initiative that supports small businesses by providing programming that strengthens business.

Last week, Effler and Intres attended a legislative visit in Raleigh with western North Carolina leaders. They listened to challenges facing the region, including housing and child care and opportunities about outdoor economy and met with the county’s state legislators.

“Our team has committed 345 hours to professional development and 27 community volunteer hours,” said Effler. “We are a staff that lives our values of genuine, impactful, and passionate each and every day.”

As for the future, the Chamber is recreating its Ambassador program that fell silent during the pandemic and working to create a governmental affairs committee. Its golf tournament is scheduled for Aug. 12 and the 13th LINC class will graduate on Thursday.

The City Council also heard a presentation from Chuck Abernathy, who is chairman of the Historic Carson House board. The historic house and museum plans to build a new interpretative/welcome center which will have a gift shop, restrooms, a genealogical center and exhibit area. Ground will be broken for this new center this winter either in January or February next year. Abernathy asked the council to adopt a resolution in support of this project. He also suggested that the council and the McDowell County Commissioners should have a joint meeting at the Carson House, which is where the county and city governments were formed more than 175 years ago. Council voted unanimously to adopt the resolution.

In other business, the Marion City Council:

Held a public hearing about the permanent closing of an unopened alleyway off North Main Street. The owner Black and Gold Investment Group LLC requested the closing of the right-of-way located between North Main Street and Valley Street. The right-of-way includes .885 of an acre and is located between two commercial properties. After not hearing any comments from the public, council approved the closing.

Heard from residents of Third Street in the East Marion community who complained about a neighbor’s garbage piling up. Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield said several citations have been issued to that resident because of the garbage piling up. The city is lining up a contractor to clean up around that house, at the owner’s expense. Furthermore, the city’s website has a section where residents can report such problems to the code enforcement officer.

Approved an ordinance about the prohibition of parking on Park Avenue.

Agreed to hold a meeting with the West Marion Community Forum on Aug. 16 and another one with the Marion East Community Forum on Sept. 20.

Appointed Joyce Creech to the Tree Board.

Adopted a resolution accepting the Governor’s Highway Safety Program grant.

Heard a report from Planning Director Heather Cotton about new signs for the Fonta Flora State Trail section in Marion and the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway. These new signs will be placed in both English and Spanish.

Adjourned in memory of the late Ruth Williams and John Ray Davis.