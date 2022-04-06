Marion City Council approves list of 2022 festivals that will require street closings

During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Marion City Council approved a list of 17 festivals and events in the downtown that will require the closing of streets.

Although this is not as many as in previous years, it is a welcome change after many special events in Marion were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said city officials.

“It is great to talk about the full events calendar for this year,” said City Manager Bob Boyette at the council meeting.

In 2018 and 2019, Marion had 22 events that resulted in the closing of streets.

During the Tuesday meeting, City Council approved the list of 17 events for 2022 and these will be submitted to the N.C. Department of Transportation, which has the ultimate control over Main Street and other state-maintained roads and streets.

“Whereas, the City Council of the city of Marion acknowledges a history of the city hosting festivals, parades, car shows, cruise-ins and other events in downtown Marion; and whereas, the City Council of the City of Marion acknowledges that its citizens and the entire community benefit from holding such events; and whereas the City Council of the city of Marion acknowledges that such events take several hours to install signing and traffic control, for the event to take place and for the removal of signs, traffic control and litter,” reads the ordinance adopted by council.

The list of 17 events and the dates are listed as follows:

• Marion Cruise In – Saturday, April 23

• WNC Bigfoot Festival – Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14

• Marion Memorial Weekend Car Show – Saturday, May 28

• Liver Mush Festival – Saturday, June 4

• Marion Cruise In – Saturday, June 18

• Independence Day celebration – Saturday, July 2

• Independence Day parade – Saturday, July 2

• Marion Nite Cruise In – Saturday, July 9

• National Night Out – Tuesday, Aug. 2

• Marion Cruise In – Saturday, Sept. 17

• Blue Ridge Recovery Rally – Saturday, Sept. 24

• Mountain Glory Festival – Saturday, Oct. 8

• Halloween Car Show – Saturday, Oct. 29

• Dia de Muertos festival - Saturday, Nov. 5

• Marion Christmas parade – Sunday, Nov. 20

• Visits with Santa at City Stage – Friday, Dec. 9

• Christmas Fest – Friday, Dec. 16

• New Year’s Eve celebration – Saturday, Dec. 31

Council members said it is good to get back to a more normal schedule for downtown Marion celebrations.

“People are so anxious to get out again,” said Council Member Ann Harkey.

In other business, Mayor Steve Little issued a fair housing proclamation to the McDowell Board of Realtors. This proclamation declares that April is Fair Housing Month in Marion. It also declares that Marion is “an inclusive community committed to fair housing, and to promoting appropriate activities by private and public entities to provide and advocate for equal housing opportunities for all residents and prospective residents of the City of Marion.”

The proclamation was read by Little and he presented it to David Patneaude of the McDowell Board of Realtors, association executive Megan Mace and Cecilia Reel, local Realtor.

During the Tuesday meeting, the Marion City Council:

• Adopted the water asset management plan, the water capital improvements plan and a resolution to approve the 2022 sewer system capital improvement plan. This action was taken after council members heard a presentation from the engineering consulting firm of WithersRavenel. Council also adopted a resolution authorizing the city to submit grant application for the Clinchfield sewer drainage basin inflow and infiltration improvements for the spring 2022 state funding cycle. The city will apply for this same state grant during the fall funding cycle for a Veterans Drive water extension project.

• Scheduled a planning session for Tuesday, April 12 and a budget workshop for Monday, May 9.

• Approved the use of the Community Building’s park for a variety of family-friendly programs by the McDowell Health Coalition. These programs will take place from June through August.