Jason’s Getaway to hold open house Saturday

This Saturday, Jason’s Getaway will celebrate five years of providing families a place where they can escape and relax. In addition, the nonprofit bed-and-breakfast in Nebo will showcase some recent improvements and honor the life and legacy of its namesake.
During the summer of 2016, Jason’s Getaway at Holly Hill opened at 5425 U.S. 70 East in Nebo. The bed and breakfast was originally intended for families with special needs children or adults who live in group homes. The idea was to provide a vacation getaway for those who are developmentally disabled or autistic and the loved ones who care for them.
Later, the board of Jason’s Getaway agreed to expand the mission so that it’s an affordable option for all families to relax and regroup, regardless of having special needs children.
When it first opened, Jason’s Getaway started with a game/sensory room and playroom, a large wraparound porch, outdoor games, a spacious front yard and a back yard complete with a fire pit.
It has been the fulfillment of a dream, said founder and Executive Director Debbie Hernandez.
“We want a place here where the kids are accepted,” said Hernandez in 2016. “We want to pamper the parents because they are stressed out. I want this place to be special.”
Five years later, this special place in McDowell County will celebrate what has been accomplished since then and remember the life of Jason Herring and his legacy.
On Saturday, Jason’s Getaway will hold an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This special event is open to the entire community and Hernandez said she hopes people from McDowell will come and see this place in their county.
During the open house, there will be tours of the grounds and the house. You will be able to see the new improvements at the bed-and-breakfast including Jason’s Bunkhouse, the farm fairy garden and a bathroom that is accessible for the disabled. Likewise, a wheelchair ramp was installed on the back of the house going to the kitchen.
Other new features are the playroom, the swimming pool and a meditative garden. Another big project is improving the use of the outdoor space by adding 10 picnic tables. This allows Jason’s Getaway to host spring and fall events for local schools and day programs in the area.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jason’s Getaway moved ahead with these improvements despite having been closed for 60 days in 2020 and cancelling all of its fundraisers due to COVID. The bed-and-breakfast reopened on Memorial Day of that year and by the end of 2020, it had hosted 136 adults and 84 children.
“Fortunately, we have been chosen by many as a nearby, affordable family getaway,” reads the newsletter. “We are especially pleased to have several families stay with us more than once this year. Many of our guests chose to stay with us for longer stays this year also.”
Jason Herring’s favorite food was Mexican so there will be tacos and nachos available and free desserts on Saturday. Color Street manicures will be there and you can enjoy some gold panning on the grounds. Pecan products and essential oils will be for sale.
Folks can hang out in the new picnic area and listen to the music of the band Rated PG. This is a family-friendly band that plays all different styles and kinds of music.
The event is free but all donations will be accepted to help offset the costs of the new heating and air conditioning system, according to Hernandez.
The bathroom and the ramp were made possible by a $14,000 loan and donors’ generosity. “We will need to pay off these loans over the next two years,” said Hernandez. “Our other major expenses were repairs to the furnace and commercial refrigerator, a broken window, and a leaking toilet.”
On Saturday, Jason’s Getaway will also remember the life and legacy of the man whose name it bears.
On Dec. 7, 2020, Jason Herring died suddenly and unexpectedly of an embolism caused by a broken tibia/fibula that morning. He was just 40 years old.
He was born with a multitude of health conditions as well as being severely autistic.
“Despite all that was stacked against him at birth, he overcame it,” said Hernandez. “He learned to walk (rapidly when looking for the magazine section in a store) and talk (especially about his favorite topics of restaurants, transportation or community helpers).”
He enjoyed attending the Special Olympics every year in Charlotte. In December 2010, he came to live with Hernandez and her family.
In 2016, Hernandez said to The McDowell News that Jason loved going to a specialized camp but it cost $1,700 for five days so he couldn’t go very often.
“My family began going to Mitchell County for a weekend now and then, where Jason loved to see the train in Spruce Pine,” she said in 2016. “I saw how much Jason looked forward to getting away from his daily routine at the workshop.”
Also, while working for over 11 years as a resource teacher in Charlotte, she saw how few of her students got to go on a vacation and how most had never even seen the mountains. Thus, the idea for Jason’s Getaway was born.