Jason’s Getaway to hold open house Saturday

On Saturday, Jason’s Getaway will hold an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This special event is open to the entire community and Hernandez said she hopes people from McDowell will come and see this place in their county.

During the open house, there will be tours of the grounds and the house. You will be able to see the new improvements at the bed-and-breakfast including Jason’s Bunkhouse, the farm fairy garden and a bathroom that is accessible for the disabled. Likewise, a wheelchair ramp was installed on the back of the house going to the kitchen.

Other new features are the playroom, the swimming pool and a meditative garden. Another big project is improving the use of the outdoor space by adding 10 picnic tables. This allows Jason’s Getaway to host spring and fall events for local schools and day programs in the area.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jason’s Getaway moved ahead with these improvements despite having been closed for 60 days in 2020 and cancelling all of its fundraisers due to COVID. The bed-and-breakfast reopened on Memorial Day of that year and by the end of 2020, it had hosted 136 adults and 84 children.

