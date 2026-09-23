Top Story Read the full report from the Marion Mayor's Citizen Task Force on Homelessness Mike Conley Sep 23, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After nine months of work, the Marion Mayor’s Citizen Task Force on Homelessness made a report to the Marion City Council on Sept. 15. kAm%96 C6A@CE =2JD @FE 2 A=2? E@ k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^>45@H6==?6HD]4@>^?6HD^=@42=^8@G6C?>6?E\A@=:E:4D^2CE:4=607h6`53ea\32a`\c5``\3_ea\gd`5ec``7d_2]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm255C6DD 9@>6=6DD?6DD :? |2C:@?]k^2mk^AmkAm#625 E96 7F== C6A@CE 96C6ik^Am Download PDF 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Marion task force makes recommendations to help address homelessness An increased police presence on Main Street, a low barrier shelter, an adult recovery court and more affordable housing are some of the recomm… Watch Now: Related Video 3 U.S. media outlets sue Trump administration States settle lawsuit with Paramount, paving way for Warner merger States settle lawsuit with Paramount, paving way for Warner merger Vice President JD Vance rallies for Republican candidates in Greenboro Vice President JD Vance rallies for Republican candidates in Greenboro Fall starts Sept. 22, but the autumn equinox actually happens late in the day Fall starts Sept. 22, but the autumn equinox actually happens late in the day Recommended for you