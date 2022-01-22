Gale Wade remembered for his baseball achievements, service to his adopted home of McDowell

Retired School Superintendent and long-time educator David Ricketts remembered Wade’s devotion to the school system. At the time, Ricketts was teaching in Glenwood.

“Gale was sort of everybody’s hero in Glenwood,” said Ricketts to The McDowell News. “The Wade family was very well thought of in Glenwood. He was very supportive of everything the school did. Gale was a major player in everything that was Glenwood.”

Retired School Superintendent Sherron Crawford she didn’t have much interaction with Wade when he was on the McDowell Board of Education and she was a young teacher, but Wade continued to be very interested in the local school system and he followed Crawford’s career she progressed.

“When I was superintendent in 2004, he came in and introduced himself,” said Crawford to The McDowell News. “He said ‘I just want to know that I have been following your career and I think you are doing a fine job as superintendent and I am glad to have you here.’ That shows his long-term interest. He didn’t know me but he came out of his way to let me know I was doing a good job.”