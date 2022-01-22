Gale Wade remembered for his baseball achievements, service to his adopted home of McDowell

Whether it was baseball or serving the people of McDowell County, Gale Wade was always a valuable team player.
Wade, a retired professional baseball player and a former member of the McDowell County Board of Education, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16 at his home in Dysartsville. He was just four days shy of his 93rd birthday.
He was born Jan. 20, 1929 in Melva, Missouri and grew up in southern Missouri where he developed his strong work ethic, later moving to Bremerton, Washington in 1942, where he excelled in baseball and football in high school. He graduated from Bremerton High School in 1947 and signed a professional baseball contract with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. He played professional baseball for 15 seasons, including two stints with the Chicago Cubs in 1955 and 1956, according to his obituary.
Wade was originally signed as an amateur, free-agent pitcher by the Brooklyn Dodgers organization. He then was assigned to their Ponca City affiliate club of the Kansas–Oklahoma–Missouri League in 1947. As an 18-year-old rookie, Wade while built a 10–9 record in 28 pitching appearances and hit for a .318 average in 59 games as an outfielder. After that, he made the switch to outfield, where he spent the rest of his professional baseball career. Wade would go on to lead four different circuits in stolen bases during his minor league career and accomplished that feat twice in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League, according to his Wikipedia biography.
In 1949 after playing with the Asheville Tourists, Wade fell in love with the mountains of western North Carolina and chose to make them his home. He is the only member of the 1949 Asheville Tourists baseball team to ever play in a major league game, according to his obituary.
Wade played in the Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Athletics and Milwaukee Braves’ minor league systems in all or part of 15 seasons spanning 1947 to 1961. In 1955, he posted a .292 average with career-highs in home runs (20), runs batted in (67) and stolen bases (67) in 120 games.
In addition, Wade played winter baseball with the Leones del Caracas, Navegantes del Magallanes and Indios de Oriente in Venezuela, where he built a fan base around him, earning the nickname “Galgo” (greyhound) for his flashy speed on the bases. In a four-season stint, he batted .304 and stole 44 bases in 163 games, and accompanied his pennant-winning Caracas to the 1953 Caribbean Series, where he batted .353, according to his Wikipedia biography.
In November 1955, Wade started a full-scale riot during a game at Caracas, Venezuela when he barreled into Carrasquel, who was unconscious for five minutes and had to leave the game. After changing into civilian clothes, Carrasquel and a friend stormed into the dugout where Wade was sitting and started throwing punches. This triggered a brawl involving fans and players that lasted 30 minutes before police restored order, according to a book by baseball historian Gaylon White.
Wade was also a center fielder and a spark plug (players who help keep the team energized) for the Los Angeles Angels, a minor league team, for 1955 through 1957.
Gaylon White has written another book and this one focuses on the 1956 Los Angeles Angels, which he said many consider being “the last great minor league team.” A lot of that book, titled “The Bilko Athletic Club: The Story of the 1956 Los Angeles Angels,” describes Wade’s achievements on the field.
“It was also his favorite team, far more so than the Cubs who he played for briefly in the majors,” said White of Wade.
His teammate, first baseman Steve Bilko, hit 148 homers for the Angels in the three years he and Wade played together in L.A., said White.
Wade and his teammates were very popular in the Los Angeles area and were often featured in Los Angeles newspapers with celebrities like actress and singer Shirley Jones, actor and singer Pat Boone and actor David Nelson of the “Ozzy and Harriett” TV show. Wade was also good friends with Chuck Connors, star of “The Rifleman” TV show, according to White.
“For all the attention and publicity he got there, he was the same ol’ country boy that grew up in the Ozarks and lived most of his life in the mountains of North Carolina,” said White to The McDowell News. “Tinseltown didn’t change Gale Wade because he was the real McCoy in a town of pretenders.”
In addition to his playing, Wade reported about his games for The Los Angeles Mirror-News in 1955 and The Dallas Times Herald in 1960 to 1961. He would pound out his sports stories on a typewriter while waiting in the dugout.
“Gale also paved the way for write-handed pitchers Jim Brosnan and Jim Bouton to startle and embarrass the baseball establishment with their tell-all books that gave fans their first behind-the scenes look at a ballplayer’s life,” wrote White in an unpublished book.
In introducing Wade’s column, the newspaper described him as a “Dallas-Fort Worth outfielder hit .280, 5th in PCL SB’s [stolen bases] for Seattle in ’59. Reputation as a fiery scrapper…bust-a-gut to beat you…aggressive base runner. Hobbies: breaking up DP’s and second basemen. Bats left, throws right, types one finger.”
Wade’s baseball career came to an abrupt end in 1961 when he was hit by a pitch, permanently damaging his eyesight. Following baseball, he worked for more than 25 years at Rutherford Electric Membership Corp.
Wade settled in his adopted home in McDowell County and took a keen interest in improving education. During the 1970s and 1980s, Wade served on the McDowell County Board of Education as a representative of the Glenwood District, according to his obituary.
Retired School Superintendent and long-time educator David Ricketts remembered Wade’s devotion to the school system. At the time, Ricketts was teaching in Glenwood.
“Gale was sort of everybody’s hero in Glenwood,” said Ricketts to The McDowell News. “The Wade family was very well thought of in Glenwood. He was very supportive of everything the school did. Gale was a major player in everything that was Glenwood.”
Retired School Superintendent Sherron Crawford she didn’t have much interaction with Wade when he was on the McDowell Board of Education and she was a young teacher, but Wade continued to be very interested in the local school system and he followed Crawford’s career she progressed.
“When I was superintendent in 2004, he came in and introduced himself,” said Crawford to The McDowell News. “He said ‘I just want to know that I have been following your career and I think you are doing a fine job as superintendent and I am glad to have you here.’ That shows his long-term interest. He didn’t know me but he came out of his way to let me know I was doing a good job.”
“That was my only encounter with him and it left a lasting impression on me,” added Crawford. “Given the fact that I was the first woman to be McDowell County superintendent, Mr. Wade’s remarks demonstrated not only his continued interest in education, but also the fact that he was a very forward-thinking person. He had lived through many changes in his life, but he still seemed to look forward to the future.”
In addition, Wade served on the initial governing board for what later became McDowell Technical Community College in 1971. He was an avid hunter and hiker and he loved playing golf at Mimosa Hills in Morganton before and after retirement. He was an excellent golfer and played at a high level until the age of 90, according to his obituary.
Due to the rise in COVID infections, there will only be a private family memorial service celebrating his life at Beam Funeral Services and Crematory.