For us, healthcare is a patient experience

As I say often, our Mission Hospital McDowell (MHM) patients are what our work lives revolve around, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Everyone I know who dedicates themselves to working in healthcare does so out of a deep sense of commitment to patients and their families. A term you may hear frequently if you’re a patient or visitor at the hospital, or even just reading about healthcare, is “patient experience.” We know what the words mean of course, but what does it translate into within our hospital, and across the healthcare industry?

We’re fortunate to have Greg Trosper as our new Chief Nursing Officer, and a significant part of his work involves researching, tracking, and analyzing how our patients experience their care at MHM, looking deeply at our strengths and areas for improvement, and supporting staff and leadership in their efforts to give patients an extraordinary experience, on all counts.

Greg’s job is much like a moving target though, because every patient’s experience is unique, and he juggles patient-provided data, industry-defined standards of care, and working with hospital leadership and caregivers to examine how they perform their work without ever taking their eyes off the patient’s perspective.