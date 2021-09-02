 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Finley’s Produce offers fresh veggies, flowers, gift items and more
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Finley’s Produce offers fresh veggies, flowers, gift items and more

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A new produce place north of Marion offers all kinds of fresh vegetables, fruits, flowers, local honey and numerous gift items.

Finley’s Produce is a family-owned business located at 3821 U.S. 221 North. It is owned and operated by Randy and Jean Finley of Marion. Local residents may recognize the Finleys from their Fraser fir lot which sells a lot of trees during the Christmas season. They said their Christmas tree lot will not move, according to a news release.

But the Finleys have recently expanded their business operations to feature a new produce place on U.S. 221 North between Marion and the Woodlawn community.

Finley’s Produce offers all kinds of fresh vegetables, fruit, flowers, bushes, picnic tables, bird houses, local honey, canning supplies, canned goods, goat soap, essential oil products and many other gift items, according to the news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The seasonal flowers sold at Finley’s Produce include sunflowers. Many products sold are grown or made by local crafters including pottery, wooden crafts, soap, candles, bath bombs, salsa, jams and jellies and more.

“We are adding new items to our inventory,” said Jean Finley. “Our goal is to have quality products at fair prices, create a family-friendly environment by providing great customer service.”

Finley’s Produce is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For the Labor Day weekend, vendors will be selling their products outside on Saturday and Monday, according to the news release.

“We are enjoying being part of the small business community getting to meet neighbors and make new friends,” said Jean Finley. “If you have shopped with us thank you and if you have not, we hope you will stop by soon.”

For more information, visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/finleysproduce

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban and Afghan rebels claim heavy casualties in fighting over valley

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter
Local News

COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter

  • Updated

Garrett Presnell left behind his wife, Kelsey, and their unborn daughter, Kora.

“He gave the ultimate sacrifice ... It’s just a sober reminder of how precious life is, and to take advantage of it and live each day to the fullest,” said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics