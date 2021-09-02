Finley’s Produce offers fresh veggies, flowers, gift items and more

A new produce place north of Marion offers all kinds of fresh vegetables, fruits, flowers, local honey and numerous gift items.

Finley’s Produce is a family-owned business located at 3821 U.S. 221 North. It is owned and operated by Randy and Jean Finley of Marion. Local residents may recognize the Finleys from their Fraser fir lot which sells a lot of trees during the Christmas season. They said their Christmas tree lot will not move, according to a news release.

But the Finleys have recently expanded their business operations to feature a new produce place on U.S. 221 North between Marion and the Woodlawn community.

Finley’s Produce offers all kinds of fresh vegetables, fruit, flowers, bushes, picnic tables, bird houses, local honey, canning supplies, canned goods, goat soap, essential oil products and many other gift items, according to the news release.

The seasonal flowers sold at Finley’s Produce include sunflowers. Many products sold are grown or made by local crafters including pottery, wooden crafts, soap, candles, bath bombs, salsa, jams and jellies and more.

“We are adding new items to our inventory,” said Jean Finley. “Our goal is to have quality products at fair prices, create a family-friendly environment by providing great customer service.”