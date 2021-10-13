Fifth Third Bank branch in Marion to close by January 2022

When asked about the structural integrity of the building and its cupola, Oates said “I cannot comment on the structure, but I can assure you that we always operate a safe working environment for our employees.”

The building was constructed in 1903 as the First National Bank of Marion. This was likely a part of the rebuilding process that Marion went through following the great fire of 1894, which destroyed much of the downtown. The bank had its roots in the Commercial Bank of Marion, which had been established in 1896. At that time, the building had a meat market in the lower level, according to the book “Marion” by Kim Clark.

For the largest portion of its history, this structure has been a bank. First Union probably was there the longest. This long-time banking company later moved to another building and became Wachovia and then eventually Wells Fargo.