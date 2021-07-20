McDowell High School has a new principal. Two other schools get new assistant principals.

Melora G. Bennett has been selected to replace Edwin H. Spivey III as the next principal for McDowell High School.

Spivey has been reassigned to the district staff as the Executive Director of Secondary Programs. Spivey has been the principal at MHS since 2015. Bennett has served as assistant principal at McDowell High since 2017.

Both reassignments were approved by unanimous vote at last night’s meeting of the Board of Education.

Bennett graduated from Appalachian State University in 1992 with a B.S. degree in English & Secondary Education. She began her career as an English teacher at Mitchell High School in October 1993, and continued to serve there for almost 20 years.

In July 2013 she moved to the Mayland Early College High School staff as an English teacher. She served in that role for the next four years. Bennett moved into administration in 2017 when she was selected as an assistant principal for McDowell High.

Bennett earned her first M.S. degree from Walden University in 2011 in Literacy for Grades 6-12. She earned her M.S. in Educational Leadership from East Tennessee State in 2015, and added her Ed.S. degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from ETSU in 2016.

