McDowell High School has a new principal. Two other schools get new assistant principals.

Melora G. Bennett has been selected to replace Edwin H. Spivey III as the next principal for McDowell High School.
Spivey has been reassigned to the district staff as the Executive Director of Secondary Programs. Spivey has been the principal at MHS since 2015. Bennett has served as assistant principal at McDowell High since 2017.
Both reassignments were approved by unanimous vote at last night’s meeting of the Board of Education.
Bennett graduated from Appalachian State University in 1992 with a B.S. degree in English & Secondary Education. She began her career as an English teacher at Mitchell High School in October 1993, and continued to serve there for almost 20 years.
In July 2013 she moved to the Mayland Early College High School staff as an English teacher. She served in that role for the next four years. Bennett moved into administration in 2017 when she was selected as an assistant principal for McDowell High.
Bennett earned her first M.S. degree from Walden University in 2011 in Literacy for Grades 6-12. She earned her M.S. in Educational Leadership from East Tennessee State in 2015, and added her Ed.S. degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from ETSU in 2016.
Spivey graduated from McDowell High in 1988. He then attended Appalachian State University graduating in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science degree in History and a minor in Business Administration.
Upon graduation he worked as a sales representative for copiers and other office equipment in the Asheville area. He began his education career in 1999 as a Social Studies teacher and golf coach at McDowell High.
In 2005 he moved into administration as an assistant principal at AC Reynolds High School in Buncombe County. He was named principal of Enka High School in Buncombe County in 2010 and served in that role until July 2015.
Spivey earned his Masters of School Administration in 2002 from Western Carolina University. In 2013 he was awarded the degree of Education Specialist (Ed.S.) from UNC-Greensboro.
“The students and staff of McDowell High have done an outstanding job over the last four years," Superintendent Mark Garrett said. "Edwin and Melora have each been integral to that success, and I am excited to have both of them continuing to serve our students in their new roles.”
In addition to Bennett and Spivey, the district also named two new assistant principals. West Marion Elementary academic facilitator Erin Rayfield has been named assistant principal at West Middle, and MHS digital learning coordinator Adam Wiseman has been named assistant principal at West Marion.
Bennett and Spivey will begin their new roles immediately. Rayfield and Wiseman will begin their new assignments on Aug. 1.