Early voting starts Thursday for November general election. Sites in Marion and Old Fort

The early voting period for the November general election starts on Thursday and voters can cast their ballots in Marion and Old Fort.

The one-stop absentee voting for the general election starts at 8 a.m. Thursday and ends at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The early voting will be held at the McDowell County Board of Elections office at 2458 N.C. 226 South in Marion and at the Old Fort Depot at 25 W. Main St. in Old Fort.

Early voting will take place at those locations from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, and Friday, Oct. 21. The early voting will continue Monday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 28, from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The early voting will continue from Monday, Oct. 31, through Friday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The last day of the early voting period in the general election is Saturday, Nov. 5, and it will last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and voting will take place on that day at all 17 precincts of McDowell.

Here in McDowell, voters will make their choices for the McDowell County Board of Commissioners. Republicans David Walker, Tony Brown and Lynn Greene will face opposition from Democrat Phillip Price.

The McDowell County Board of Education will also be on the ballot. These races are nonpartisan.

Terry Frank, Lisa Morgan and Michelle Price are all vying for the Glenwood District seat on the Board of Education.

Angela Allen-Helms and Greg Barksdale are the candidates for the Marion District seat on the school board.

For the Nebo District seat, Chuck Abernathy and Shannon Brackett are the two candidates listed on the ballot. However, Brackett told The McDowell News she is no longer seeking election to the Board of Education. She is technically still a candidate and her name remains on the ballot, said Election Assistant Tracey Bolick.

The Pleasant Gardens District seat on the Board of Election will be decided in the election. Kevin Price and Eddie Shuford are the two candidates for this seat.

The McDowell Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors is also a nonpartisan race in the general election. Daniel Rowe and Neil Brackett are the two seeking election.

This year, the ballots in the McDowell County election get complicated when you look at the N.C. House races.

McDowell County is now split into different N.C. House districts so there are different ballots for different precincts. The ballot depends on where the voter lives in the county, said election officials.

The vast majority of McDowell remains in the 85th District of the N.C. House of Representatives. The 85th District covers most of McDowell and all of Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties. The two candidates in this race are Republican Dudley Greene and Democrat Robert Cordle, both of Marion.

But starting in 2023, the Glenwood and Dysartsville precincts will be in the 113th District, which covers all of Polk County as well as parts of Henderson and Rutherford. Republican Jake Johnson is running unopposed for this seat.

All of McDowell County will be in the 46th District in the N.C. Senate. Starting in 2023, the district will cover all of Burke and McDowell counties and a part of Buncombe.

In the race for this seat, Republican incumbent Warren Daniel of Morganton faces opposition from Democrat Billy Martin of Marion.

In the race for the clerk of Superior Court, Republican incumbent Melissa Adams is running unopposed. Likewise, district attorney, incumbent Ted Bell faces no formal opposition. District Court Judge Ellen Shelley doesn’t face an opponent.

Other offices in the election are the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives, the N.C. Court of Appeals and the N.C. Supreme Court.

For more information, contact the McDowell County Board of Elections at 659-0834.