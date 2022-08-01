Earl Scruggs Music Festival adds Town Mountain to lineup. Daily schedules coming this week.

MILL SPRING, NC – Earl Scruggs Music Festival will welcome Asheville based alt-country/bluegrass fixtures Town Mountain to its inaugural celebration taking place September 2-4, 2022 at Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina.

Joining a star-studded lineup including Béla Fleck My Bluegrass Heart, Sam Bush, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The Earls of Leicester, Leftover Salmon and festival host Jerry Douglas, the decorated ensemble will bring a spectacle of strings and swagger to their home state of North Carolina for a can’t-miss performance on the Foggy Mountain Stage.

Renowned multi-instrumentalist and composer Alison Brown, country-rock icons Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and a choice display of North Carolina talent including Rissi Palmer, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Balsam Range and more are among the gamut of confirmed appearances. View the complete lineup below.

Earl Scruggs Music Festival is also proud to announce its partnership with internationally recognized roots music brand The Bluegrass Situation to present a tribute to one of the most iconic Earl Scruggs Revue albums, Live at Kansas State. Dexterous bluegrass quintet Fireside Collective (also slated for a Friday night set of original music) will lead an all-star outfit in a revival of the 1972 recording with special guest, ESMF artist-in-residence Jerry Douglas, plus a slew of surprise cameos. The landmark event will take place Saturday afternoon (September 3) on the Foggy Mountain Stage. Facilitating world-class showcases across festival stages and musical events in all corners of the country, The Bluegrass Situation is a prime collaborator for Earl Scruggs Music Festival, and organizers look forward to building on the partnership in the years to come.

While first-rate live music remains at the forefront of ESMF programming, organizers have also curated a series of interactive workshops for those who are looking to round out their festival experience.

Thought-provoking presentations like “Earl’s Nashville Years,” moderated by journalist and guitarist Tommy Goldsmith and featuring insight from Sam Bush, Béla Fleck, and Jerry Douglas, “Meet the Authors” with WMOT producer and writer Craig Havighurst, Tommy Goldsmith, veteran music and arts critic David Menconi, and more will take place on the Legends Workshop Stage throughout the weekend.

Coming to the palisades of the Blue Ridge Mountains this summer, the first ever Earl Scruggs Music Festival will celebrate a Cleveland County native whose innovative banjo technique transformed the course of American music. Produced in collaboration with the Earl Scruggs Center, WNCW 88.7, and Isothermal Community College, the groundbreaking event supports a two-fold mission to underwrite educational programming and community outreach in Earl’s home region while carrying his legacy into the context of modern culture.

Festival goers will see his far-reaching impact on full display this Labor Day Weekend, with a legion of his successors representing the very best in bluegrass, old-time, and Americana across three days.

Weekend and Single Day passes to Earl Scruggs Music Festival are on sale now via the festival’s website. A limited number of General Admission and Grandstand Weekend tickets are still available at the current pricing level of $200 and $250, respectively. Patron VIP passes are now sold out. To explore premium options, purchase tickets, and stay up-to-date on all things Earl Scruggs Music Festival, visit earlscruggsmusicfestival.com.