Crash update: Marion police officer pulled from burning patrol car recovering in hospital

A crash that resulted in injuries for a Marion police officer is still being reviewed and the Marion Police Department is grateful to the person who pulled that officer out of a burning patrol vehicle.
On Monday at 6:14 a.m., a wreck was reported to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. The traffic crash occurred on N.C. 226 North in Mitchell County. It involved two vehicles: a 2017 Toyota Tacoma driven by Audie Peterson Jr. and a 2021 Dodge Charger belonging to the city of Marion’s Police Department, driven by Officer Breanna Toney, according to a news release.
According to the investigation, which was conducted by Trooper B.K. Wyatt of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Peterson’s vehicle traveled across the center line and struck the vehicle operated by Toney, who was commuting to work for the Marion Police Department.
After the two collided, Toney’s vehicle caught fire. Due to her injuries and the damage to the vehicle, Toney was unable to exit her patrol car. A brave citizen who came upon the collision scene was able to eventually force the driver side door of Dodge Charger open and pull Toney to safety, according to the news release.
Toney was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn., where she underwent surgery to repair several lower-extremity injuries. She remains in the care of JCMC, where she will continue to receive treatment.
She also sustained several broken ribs and other upper extremity injuries that at this time will not require surgery. Toney will require an extended hospital stay and possible rehabilitation, but is expected to make a full recovery, Chief Allen Lawrence said.
Peterson was injured in the crash, but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time. He was transported to Blue Ridge Regional Medical Center in Spruce Pine. Peterson was cited by Trooper Wyatt for driving left of center.
The Marion Police Department and Lawrence would like to thank all agencies involved and their assistance with this crash. The Marion Police Department would also like to extend sincere gratitude to the brave citizen who stopped and pulled Toney from the burning car. The Marion Police Department and the city of Marion are forever grateful to this citizen for his efforts and would like to formally recognize him in the near future. “Peterson Jr. and his family are also in our thoughts and prayers and we wish him a quick recovery as well,” reads a statement from the police department.
The Dodge Charger driven by Toney has been returned to the Marion Police Department for further investigation. This incident is still being reviewed and further information will be released as it come available, including updates on Toney, according to the news release.