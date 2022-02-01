Crash update: Marion police officer pulled from burning patrol car recovering in hospital

She also sustained several broken ribs and other upper extremity injuries that at this time will not require surgery. Toney will require an extended hospital stay and possible rehabilitation, but is expected to make a full recovery, Chief Allen Lawrence said.

Peterson was injured in the crash, but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time. He was transported to Blue Ridge Regional Medical Center in Spruce Pine. Peterson was cited by Trooper Wyatt for driving left of center.

The Marion Police Department and Lawrence would like to thank all agencies involved and their assistance with this crash. The Marion Police Department would also like to extend sincere gratitude to the brave citizen who stopped and pulled Toney from the burning car. The Marion Police Department and the city of Marion are forever grateful to this citizen for his efforts and would like to formally recognize him in the near future. “Peterson Jr. and his family are also in our thoughts and prayers and we wish him a quick recovery as well,” reads a statement from the police department.

The Dodge Charger driven by Toney has been returned to the Marion Police Department for further investigation. This incident is still being reviewed and further information will be released as it come available, including updates on Toney, according to the news release.