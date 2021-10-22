COVID-19 booster shots in McDowell County. Here's what you need to know.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommended booster shots for many recipients of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday.
McDowell County Emergency Services in partnership with McDowell County Health Department continue to offer drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Due to anticipated demand, booster vaccines are available by appointment only at the drive-thru clinics.
For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:
● 65 years and older
● Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
● Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
● Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
For the nearly 15 million people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.
There are now booster recommendations for all three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.
Moderna’s booster shot will not be the same as its initial shot. The dose will be 50 micrograms, which is half the dose given in the initial rounds of immunization. Scientists from Moderna presented data indicating that the smaller dose is enough to rouse the immune system.
“As with every other vaccine rollout, our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that booster doses of Moderna and Johnson&Johnson will be made available quickly and will be administered in an equitable manner”, said EMS Deputy Director Adrienne Rivera Jones. “Screening our patients during the appointment making process, as well as on site when they arrive for their appointment is more important than ever to ensure that patients are getting the correct vaccine at the correct dose. Our staff is committed to patient safety.”
Booster vaccine appointments are available by calling the McDowell County Vaccine Center at (828) 803-4552 or visiting www.takemyshot.nc.gov and searching for vaccine locations by zip code. Local pharmacies and primary physician offices may also be offering booster vaccines as early as this weekend. Call your local pharmacy or physician to find out more.