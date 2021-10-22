COVID-19 booster shots in McDowell County. Here's what you need to know.

Moderna’s booster shot will not be the same as its initial shot. The dose will be 50 micrograms, which is half the dose given in the initial rounds of immunization. Scientists from Moderna presented data indicating that the smaller dose is enough to rouse the immune system.

“As with every other vaccine rollout, our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that booster doses of Moderna and Johnson&Johnson will be made available quickly and will be administered in an equitable manner”, said EMS Deputy Director Adrienne Rivera Jones. “Screening our patients during the appointment making process, as well as on site when they arrive for their appointment is more important than ever to ensure that patients are getting the correct vaccine at the correct dose. Our staff is committed to patient safety.”

Booster vaccine appointments are available by calling the McDowell County Vaccine Center at (828) 803-4552 or visiting www.takemyshot.nc.gov and searching for vaccine locations by zip code. Local pharmacies and primary physician offices may also be offering booster vaccines as early as this weekend. Call your local pharmacy or physician to find out more.