Blue Ridge Parkway visitation tops 15 million in 2021

Blue Ridge Parkway managers announced Thursday there were an estimated 15.9 million recreation visits to the park in 2021.

On the heels of the National Park Service announcement that the Blue Ridge Parkway again ranks at the top of NPS visitation over the past year, park leadership and staff want to use this opportunity to remind park neighbors and visitors that protecting the park for generations to come requires a shared commitment to stewardship.

“While overall Parkway visitation has remained relatively stable over the past five to ten years, some of the park’s most popular destinations are seeing the impacts of heavy visitation,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “Overcrowding at popular locations can lead to diminished visitor experience and damage to park resources. These impacts can often be avoided by recreating responsibly. With 469 miles to explore, we encourage you to find new ways to enjoy the Parkway this year.”