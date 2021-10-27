Baxter Healthcare teams with community for school book drive

Since 2019, Baxter International Foundation has supported the expansion of telehealth in the area through the Health-e-Schools program.

A grant allowed Health-e-Schools to move beyond the lens of “health care.” As a strong community partner, Baxter Healthcare looks for ways to make local connections, the company said.

With this focus, the Baxter International Foundation teamed up with Children's Health Fund and Health-e-Schools to launch the inaugural Baxter Healthcare Book Drive as part of the Baxter International Foundation grant.

The goal was to collect new and lightly used books to donate to McDowell's school libraries for grades K-12. The project ran through Aug. 11.

The McDowell Public Library and MACA (McDowell Arts Council Association) opened their spaces for employee donation boxes at these sites, which allowed even greater access throughout the community.

Between MACA, the Baxter Healthcare worksite, and the public libraries in McDowell, the effort collected 588 books for McDowell school libraries for grades K-12.

In addition, Baxter employees were able to include Head Start in their project due to the overwhelming success.