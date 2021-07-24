A community divided: Three decades later, West Marion does not have a connecting bridge

More than 30 years ago, the construction of a bypass around Marion meant a great amount of traffic and congestion would finally be diverted from downtown. But the building of this new four-lane highway also cut through the middle of a close-knit community, splitting it in two.
Since then, residents of West Marion have wondered if state or local officials would ever do something to help them reconnect their community. It is a question that remains unanswered.
For many years, local residents and officials in Marion advocated for a bypass on U.S. 221 around the city so that the enormous amount of traffic, particularly tractor-trailers, would no longer congest local roads like the five lane, Main Street, the downtown and Rutherford Road. In the 1980s, the N.C. Department of Transportation agreed to build the U.S. 221 bypass, which would be a massive project.
In 1986, officials with the DOT decided that its route would go through Hudgins Street in the West Marion community, dividing it into West Hudgins and East Hudgins. This close knit and historically African American community would be split in two, said local photographer and civic leader Jim Burgin.
“Not only was a street divided, but also a close-knit community was divided,” said Burgin in a letter to the editor. “Instead of friends and family being able to walk easily along Hudgins Street to visit, those on the two ends of the old Hudgins Street had to travel down to West Henderson Street, cross under the bypass bridge and then go up to Hudgins Street.”
In his letter, Burgin called for building a bridge, perhaps just a walking bridge, to cross over the bypass at Hudgins Street. “This way people living on one side or the other of Hudgins Street could have their community united,” he said.
Back in 1986, this solution was proposed but the state DOT refused to do it saying it would cost $425,000. This happened in spite of the requested bridge having the support of the Marion mayor and Marion City Council, as well as the West Marion community, according to Burgin.
As the bypass was nearing completion, more than 100 people attended a rally to show support for the bridge. This rally took place in West Marion on Sunday, Nov. 26, 1989.
At that rally, local activist Tilly Twitty said, “The breaking up of Hudgins Street has devastated the community. We can’t get in to our family and neighbors. We have to go into the main traffic before we can get over into this area,” according to an article by Burgin at the time.
At that rally, Mayor Everette Clark and City Councilmen Joe Tyler and John Cross spoke to the crowd and voiced their support for a bridge that would reconnect the Hudgins Street neighborhood.
The rally concluded with the crowd gathering joining hands and singing the anthem of the Civil Rights Movement: “We Shall Overcome.”
A bridge not built
However, nothing has been done to address the problem of the divided community in the more than three decades since then.
In his letter to the editor, Burgin said it is time to revisit this situation. “Even after decades, the community still hurts from the split in their community,” he wrote.
The McDowell News reached out to local leaders who remember the rally for the proposed bridge.
Everette Clark, who served for many years as mayor and councilman, said he can’t recall the state promising a bridge for the West Marion community. “They may have but I don’t remember,” he said recently. “There was one proposed. The city suggested one and the West Marion community supported that.”
Clark added such a bridge would be good for the people of West Marion.
“Their community was cut in two,” he said. “They had a lot of disruption.”
Clark said the state DOT has promised other things over the years. “Money drives everything,” he added.
Councilman Billy Martin said a bridge was built across the bypass for the Tate Street neighborhood, but not for the West Marion neighborhood.
“We were supposed to have one, too,” Martin told The McDowell News. “The state said they would do it and when the time came they didn’t do it.”
“The fact that the Tate Street bridge was built and ours was not,” he added. “That wasn’t right. That wasn’t fair. When it comes to highway construction it is always us that loses out.”
He said a pedestrian bridge would make a difference in his community.
“To fulfill or halfway fulfill an expectation that was made when the bypass was built, I think that would be the least that could be done,” he added. “I think the right thing to do would be to build a bridge to reconnect the community and the least they could do is build a walk across.”
The bypass also resulted in the relocation of Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Although a connected bridge was not built, the state DOT paid the church for the property so a new house of worship could be constructed, according to Martin.
“There’s some negatives to the bypass,” he said “There’s some positives.”
Paula Swepson Avery with the West Marion Community Forum told The McDowell News she does not remember any conversations about the bridge. She was in her early 20s at the time and was not in touch with the community like she is today.
“I know that Dogwood Health Trust has been doing some research around this issue,” she said. “Billy Martin and myself met with the intern individually recently.”
Traci Thompson, an intern with the Dogwood Health Trust, said she is working on an assessment of people being displaced in the 18 counties served by Dogwood. She met with Martin a month or so ago and he shared with her the impact on the community.
Dawna Goode-Ledbetter with the West Marion Community Forum is another local leader who has seen the impact the bypass has had.
“Jim Burgin recently gifted me some photos from 1989 of some of my family and community members coming together to pray and rally for a bridge over the 221 bypass which had divided our community,” she told The McDowell News. “Those photos reminded me of the impact the bypass had caused such as dead end streets, unsafe walking conditions, relocation of families, the destruction of a church and what would seem to be the division of a tight knit community. Those photos also made me reflective on present day and how the formation of the West Marion Community Forum showed us that even though most of us no longer live in West Marion our bond and love for this community was never divided.”
Since then, community leaders have learned that they have the ability to come together to impact change here in McDowell.
“We have learned that we can use our voices to advocate for the things our community wants and needs,” said Goode-Ledbetter. “I feel it is way past time to revisit the idea of a bridge that my community rallied for 32 years ago. Bridges are meant to support, connect and restore. Bridges symbolically represent change and flexibility, so even if the 221 bridge for Hudgins Street never gets built the fact that discussions and advocacy are on the table is the first step in rebuilding bridges in the West Marion community. My hope is that the bridge my family and community members rallied for becomes a reality especially for those who are no longer here so that their efforts were not in vain.”
A response from NCDOT
The McDowell News has reached out to the state Department of Transportation about this situation and whether a connecting bridge could be built there.
Hannah Cook, senior planning engineer the DOT’s Division 13, said current DOT officials were not familiar with the request to include a pedestrian bridge crossing at Hudgins Street in the original construction of the Marion Bypass more than 30 years ago.
“Given the amount of time that has passed, it has been difficult to obtain any historical documents detailing the reason for why a pedestrian bridge was not included in the U.S. 221 bypass project,” Cook told The McDowell News. “Regardless of the history, an option to secure funding for the construction of a pedestrian bridge would be through the Project Prioritization process.”
Since 2013, the state DOT has been allocating money to capital transportation projects according to the Strategic Transportation Investments law (STI). This law requires allocation of available state revenues based on data-driven scoring and local input, according to Cook.
The scoring process is referred to as Project Prioritization, and it is used to develop the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which identifies projects that will get money during a 10-year period. Project Prioritization is a way to move forward to obtain state DOT funding to construct the crossing.
Cook said an estimated cost to construct that bridge is $1.5 million.
“NCDOT leaders are willing to consider any eligible project for evaluation in the prioritization process, no matter the history,” Cook told The McDowell News. “However, before this project can be evaluated, the need must first be identified in McDowell County’s Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP), a long-range multi-modal transportation plan that covers needs through 2045.”
She added the DOT is currently working with the appropriate partners — including Marion City Council and city staff, and the Isothermal Rural Planning Organization — to add the project as a recommendation in the current CTP, which is cooperatively developed between these entities with input from the public.
“We will gladly work with local officials and residents through the Project Prioritization process,” said Cook.
Community leaders like Everette Clark, Billy Martin, Paula Swepson Avery, Dawna Goode-Ledbetter and Jim Burgin hope that such a bridge can finally be built.
“McDowell County is a collection of communities, each with a history of families and friends unique to each community,” said Burgin. “So we can relate to those living in a community that is no longer whole and complete, but split and separated. We wouldn’t want that for the community we live in and if a bridge would reunite our community we would work to have that bridge. It would be the right thing to do.”