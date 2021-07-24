A community divided: Three decades later, West Marion does not have a connecting bridge

Traci Thompson, an intern with the Dogwood Health Trust, said she is working on an assessment of people being displaced in the 18 counties served by Dogwood. She met with Martin a month or so ago and he shared with her the impact on the community.

Dawna Goode-Ledbetter with the West Marion Community Forum is another local leader who has seen the impact the bypass has had.

“Jim Burgin recently gifted me some photos from 1989 of some of my family and community members coming together to pray and rally for a bridge over the 221 bypass which had divided our community,” she told The McDowell News. “Those photos reminded me of the impact the bypass had caused such as dead end streets, unsafe walking conditions, relocation of families, the destruction of a church and what would seem to be the division of a tight knit community. Those photos also made me reflective on present day and how the formation of the West Marion Community Forum showed us that even though most of us no longer live in West Marion our bond and love for this community was never divided.”

Since then, community leaders have learned that they have the ability to come together to impact change here in McDowell.