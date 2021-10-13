14 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID. Free testing moves to Lady Marian Plaza

The number of positive COVID-19 cases locally dropped slightly from the day before, health officials on Wednesday.
The McDowell County Health Department reported 14 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus.
This brings the total number of positives to 8,533 in McDowell County. There have been 63,060 tests conducted, 54,428 negative results and 99 tests are pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 265 individuals in quarantine, 8,139 out of quarantine and 129 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 9.6%, according to a news release.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
COVID-19 testing information:
• Andor Labs has expanded hours and has moved to the Lady Marian Plaza: Andor Labs is offering free, drive-thru, COVID-19 testing Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lady Marian Plaza at 1155 North Main St. in Marion.
• Cultures United for Health will host a free COVID-19 testing site on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 79 Academy St. in Marion.
• Other COVID-19 testing locations include: primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion, and CVS pharmacy. If you cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811.
COVID-19 vaccine information:
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices, The Prescription Pad of Marion and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting https://takemyshot.nc.gov/.
Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
• Cultures United for Health will host a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 1 to 5 p.m. at 79 Academy St. in Marion.
• Friday, Oct. 15 from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department
• Third dose clinic for immunocompromised individuals: call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment
• Pfizer booster vaccine: Call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment or visit https://takemyshot.nc.gov/.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 23,361 (58% of eligible residents)
• Second doses: 21,518 (54% of eligible residents)
COVID-19 outbreak information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
Outbreaks
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of seven staff members and 10 residents have tested positive.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 16 staff members and four residents have tested positive.
• McDowell Assisted Living: a total of five staff members and 21 residents have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of three staff members and 20 inmates have tested positive. Three staff members and 19 inmates have recovered from COVID-19.
• Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of seven staff members have tested positive.
• Lake James Lodge: a total of three staff members and nine residents have tested positive.
• McDowell House: a total of two staff members and 15 residents have tested positive.