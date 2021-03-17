Local officials cut ribbon for new McDowell EMS station

Representatives of McDowell Emergency Medical Services, McDowell County government, the city of Marion, Mission Hospital McDowell and local first responders gathered Tuesday to cut the ribbon and dedicate the new EMS Station Four.
This new station, located on U.S. 221 North, was converted out of a building that was once a credit union. It will primarily serve the area of McDowell County that is north of Marion.
In 2017, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners authorized a four-station setup for the EMS. The existing stations in Old Fort and Nebo are to be joined by the two new stations on the north and south ends of Marion. The idea is to get the EMS out of downtown Marion and have stations located closer to the outlying communities in McDowell County. A new EMS headquarters is now under construction at a location south of Marion.
In May 2019, the commissioners voted to purchase the former credit union property on U.S. 221 North for $360,000. The addition of the ambulance bay and the renovation of the existing building were completed at a cost of approximately $790,000, according to County Manager Ashley Wooten.
Architect Chuck Hamrick with the firm of Holland & Hamrick provided the architectural work and Beam Construction Co. was the contractor.
Station Four has the most modern facilities available for McDowell EMS staff. There are rooms for the EMS personnel who will make this station their temporary home. The station has a full kitchen, a meeting room and a lounge. Another room will have fitness and exercise equipment. The building covers 3,491 square feet.
Emergency Services Director William Kehler welcomed all those who attend Tuesday morning’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for Station Four. The crowd included McDowell County Commission Chairman Tony Brown as well as Commissioners Brenda Vaughn, Chris Allison and Patrick Ellis. Brown talked about how his life was saved by God as well as the dedication and expertise of McDowell EMS paramedics.
Other local officials at the dedication included City Manager Bob Boyette, Sheriff Ricky Buchanan, Police Chief Allen Lawrence, Marion Fire Chief Ray McDaniel, Mission Hospital McDowell CEO Carol Wolfenbarger and many EMS and first-responder personnel.
Kehler also reflected on how his staff has responded to the coronavirus pandemic during the past year and the 76 McDowell County residents who have died from COVID-19. He knew personally some of those people who have died during the pandemic. Kehler asked for a moment of silence to remember the McDowell victims of COVID.
EMS officials invited some special guests to assist with cutting the ribbon for Station Four. Several years ago one evening, Mary and Lloyd Robinson were at their home in Old Fort when Mary went into cardiac arrest. EMS personnel arrived at their house and did chest compressions on Mary Robinson for 46 minutes. She was resuscitated and transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville. McDowell EMS used therapeutic hypothermia to bring her back from the brink of death.
Another cardiac arrest survivor is 2-year-old Avery McHone. Earlier this month, Avery was found floating inside a swimming pool at his home in the Pleasant Gardens community. McDowell EMS arrived on the scene and did chest compressions. He too was resuscitated and transported to Mission Hospital and is alive today.
“Minutes count. Training matters,” said Kehler.
The Robinsons and the McHone family assisted EMS and local officials with cutting the ribbon for the new Station Four. Everyone was able to tour the new facility.
In addition to Tuesday’s ceremony, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners held a lunchtime meeting on Monday at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center.
During the Monday meeting, the commissioners heard an update about McDowell Department of Social Services from Director Lisa Sprouse. She also that March is Social Work Month. Sprouse introduced Adult Services Supervisor Ray Burleson, who gave an overview of the work of that unit.
In addition, Natalie Gouge, Lisa Martino and Laurie Boyle from McDowell County Schools presented an overview of the Supportive Beginnings program that is now in place at two elementary schools. The program is designed to provide early intervention services, especially for new parents.
On Monday, the commissioners formally approved the lease of county property to the Saddle & Bridle Club. They heard a request from McDowell Technical Community College to assist with the replacement of a heating and air conditioning unit. The commissioners also heard a presentation from county staff on the possibility of hiring a third party billing company for EMS transports, according to Wooten.