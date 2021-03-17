Local officials cut ribbon for new McDowell EMS station

Representatives of McDowell Emergency Medical Services, McDowell County government, the city of Marion, Mission Hospital McDowell and local first responders gathered Tuesday to cut the ribbon and dedicate the new EMS Station Four.

This new station, located on U.S. 221 North, was converted out of a building that was once a credit union. It will primarily serve the area of McDowell County that is north of Marion.

In 2017, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners authorized a four-station setup for the EMS. The existing stations in Old Fort and Nebo are to be joined by the two new stations on the north and south ends of Marion. The idea is to get the EMS out of downtown Marion and have stations located closer to the outlying communities in McDowell County. A new EMS headquarters is now under construction at a location south of Marion.

In May 2019, the commissioners voted to purchase the former credit union property on U.S. 221 North for $360,000. The addition of the ambulance bay and the renovation of the existing building were completed at a cost of approximately $790,000, according to County Manager Ashley Wooten.

Architect Chuck Hamrick with the firm of Holland & Hamrick provided the architectural work and Beam Construction Co. was the contractor.