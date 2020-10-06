Complaint accuses Rep. Josh Dobson of using state money for personal profit

The General Assembly offers legislators $70 for lodging and $34 for meals per day when they attend sessions or legislative meetings, plus 29 cents per mile for travel from their home, according to the news release.

“Some other legislators have abused the system by taking government payments for expenses covered by their campaigns, but no House member has cheated the public in the excessive manner adopted by Dobson and Torbett,” Hall said in the news release. “It’s time for the Legislative Ethics Committee to perform its duty — to not just issue memos but take action to punish wrongdoing.”

Hall criticized the committee for failing to act on a complaint he filed in August against Senate leader Phil Berger for similarly charging the General Assembly for his Raleigh housing even though those costs were largely paid by his campaign committee. In fact, as news stories have reported, the campaign was essentially paying the mortgage on a home Berger owned in Raleigh and later sold for an $80,000 profit.