Company in McDowell sends truckload of bottled water to Houston

A company in McDowell County is sending more than 36,000 bottles of artesian water from the Blue Ridge Mountains to people in Houston, Texas who have been displaced and cannot even get clean water to drink.

More than 14 million in Texas are without safe drinking water due to the severe winter storm that hit the Lone Star State. Cities such as Houston, Austin and San Antonio are under boil water notices until Monday. Some people are using shovels of snow just to flush their toilets. And more than 4 million people are without electricity in the intense cold winter weather, according to online sources.

But a bottled water company in the North Cove community of McDowell County is doing its part to help people in Texas get clean water to drink.

Greene Concepts Inc. is a beverage and bottling plant located off of U.S. 221 North in North Cove. This company bottles and manufactures lines of artesian water developed locally in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The 60,000-square-foot bottling facility has as its water sources a combination of several spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer that is located deep below the Pisgah National Forest. The building occupies the location previously owned by North Cove Bottling Co., said David A. Johnson, vice president of communications for Greene Concepts.