Christmas Community Car Caravan Challenge set for Saturday

“I am looking forward to the Community Christmas Car Caravan on Saturday,” said Lavita Logan, project coordinator with People on the Move for Old Fort and coordinator of the Old Fort Community Forum. “I love it when community gets together. It warms my heart. We have an awesome route planned out. I am ready for the fun.”

For more information and to see the rules for the caravan challenge, check out the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/168022971451651

In a related event, the Marion East Recreation Complex (MERC) will host a Walk from Nazareth to Bethlehem event on Wednesday, Dec. 9 and 16. The first one took place Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Located along Baldwin Avenue at the site of the old East Marion School, the MERC has a field for soccer. In the future, the complex might include an auxiliary, a walking trail, maybe a bocce ball field, an outdoor skate park, basketball courts, volleyball, a play area, maybe a splash pad, ADA-compliant restroom facilities, fencing, and security cameras.

During the Walk from Nazareth to Bethlehem event, folks will retrace the steps that led up the birth of Jesus.