Christmas Community Car Caravan Challenge set for Saturday

This year, there won’t be traditional Christmas parades because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the community forums for Old Fort, Marion East and West Marion have come up with a fun alternative that takes place this Saturday in both towns.
The Christmas Community Car Caravan Challenge will take place this Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. As an alternative to the annual Christmas parades, the Marion East, West Marion and Old Fort community forums are participating in a challenge.
Here is the challenge: Families from Marion and Old Fort are encouraged to decorate their cars for Christmas, gather at designated spots in each community and then travel through their communities. They will travel on Main Street in Marion and do the same in Old Fort.
Someone in the vehicles will be designated as a photographer and take photos along the route. These photos will be posted on Facebook. The number of “likes” for the photos will determine the winner. Extra points will be awarded for the number of cars in the caravan and for photos of elected officials, said Kitty Geouge Wilson, one of the organizers.
“Each forum is already bragging about their ‘secret’ weapon for the challenge,” she added.
The winning forum will be served a home-cooked meal by the other two forums at a place and date the winning forum selects.
“I am looking forward to the Community Christmas Car Caravan on Saturday,” said Lavita Logan, project coordinator with People on the Move for Old Fort and coordinator of the Old Fort Community Forum. “I love it when community gets together. It warms my heart. We have an awesome route planned out. I am ready for the fun.”
For more information and to see the rules for the caravan challenge, check out the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/168022971451651
In a related event, the Marion East Recreation Complex (MERC) will host a Walk from Nazareth to Bethlehem event on Wednesday, Dec. 9 and 16. The first one took place Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Located along Baldwin Avenue at the site of the old East Marion School, the MERC has a field for soccer. In the future, the complex might include an auxiliary, a walking trail, maybe a bocce ball field, an outdoor skate park, basketball courts, volleyball, a play area, maybe a splash pad, ADA-compliant restroom facilities, fencing, and security cameras.
During the Walk from Nazareth to Bethlehem event, folks will retrace the steps that led up the birth of Jesus.
“We're encouraging neighbors to get out and walk, then report steps or miles over the three Wednesdays in an effort to cover the 90-mile trek before Christmas Eve,” said Wilson. “At 5:30 p.m., each Wednesday evening we will have a short presentation about the first walk and the challenges faced by the characters. Our objective is to encourage activity with a focus on the reason for the season by bringing the characters to life.”
For more information, contact Kitty Geouge Wilson at kitty.g.wilson@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!