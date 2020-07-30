All Things Geeky comic book store opens Saturday

Downtown Marion has a new store devoted to comic books, science fiction, toys, games and “all things geeky.”
This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., a grand opening will be held in the downstairs section of the Larry D. Miller Business Complex. The event will take place for the downtown’s newest store: All Things Geeky by 2 Nerds.
Tim and Sherry Deel own and operate the store and they have considerable experience with all things geeky. The Deels are the masterminds behind Marion Comic Con, which has drawn scores of comic book and science fiction fans to the downtown. They have also put together Marion’s popular Monsters, Mayhem and Madness and A Nightmare on Logan Street haunted house for Halloween. Most of these events have been held within the vast 100,000-square-foot Miller Complex.
All Things Geeky has all kinds of comic books and graphic novels. Tim Deel has boxes with more than 10,000 comic books for sale. He keeps the more valuable and collectible ones behind the counter. His oldest comic book is from 1967, and it features Captain Atom. There are racks with some of the best in graphic novels such as “The Killing Joke.” The Deels carry decorated boxes so collectors can store their comic books in style.
But there is more to the store than comic books and graphic novels. All Things Geeky has toys and collectibles from “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” along with other science fiction and fantasy franchises. There are T-shirts and model kits too. The store carries supplies for role playing games, Pokemon and Magic The Gathering.
All Things Geeky also has a section where kids can assemble their teddy bears and dress them appropriately. It is called Teddy Mountain and it is similar to Build-A-Bear, said the Deels.
“We thought long and hard on the layout,” said Tim Deel. “We have different kinds of toys.”
The Deels said they have worked on the idea of operating a comic book and science fiction store before anyone heard of the coronavirus. All Things Geeky was supposed to open in April but the opening date was pushed back because of COVID-19. They created this colorful and exciting business out of an empty basement within the Miller Complex.
And since events like Comic Con cannot be held because of COVID-19 restrictions, it made even more sense to open a business where local young people can find items and activities that interest them. Businesses like this give something for our youth to do.
When conditions allow, the Deels would like to host events where gamers can come together and enjoy role playing games or Magic The Gathering.
“We hope this fills a niche that is needed in the community,” said Sherry Deel.
The grand opening on Saturday will have door prizes and specials throughout the weekend. Customers will have to wear a mask and the store sells masks for those who don’t have them. Curbside pickup will be available.
The easiest way to enter All Things Geeky by 2 Nerds is through the double doors along West Henderson Street. It is located at 33 Burgin St. Suite E and the entrance is next to the colorful “Where Main Street Meets the Mountains” mural. You can park in the parking lot on Burgin Street or in the top parking lot in front of the Miller Complex and walk down the sidewalk.
“I really want it to be a happy, fun place where the community can come,” said Sherry Deel.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!