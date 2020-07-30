All Things Geeky comic book store opens Saturday

Downtown Marion has a new store devoted to comic books, science fiction, toys, games and “all things geeky.”

This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., a grand opening will be held in the downstairs section of the Larry D. Miller Business Complex. The event will take place for the downtown’s newest store: All Things Geeky by 2 Nerds.

Tim and Sherry Deel own and operate the store and they have considerable experience with all things geeky. The Deels are the masterminds behind Marion Comic Con, which has drawn scores of comic book and science fiction fans to the downtown. They have also put together Marion’s popular Monsters, Mayhem and Madness and A Nightmare on Logan Street haunted house for Halloween. Most of these events have been held within the vast 100,000-square-foot Miller Complex.

All Things Geeky has all kinds of comic books and graphic novels. Tim Deel has boxes with more than 10,000 comic books for sale. He keeps the more valuable and collectible ones behind the counter. His oldest comic book is from 1967, and it features Captain Atom. There are racks with some of the best in graphic novels such as “The Killing Joke.” The Deels carry decorated boxes so collectors can store their comic books in style.